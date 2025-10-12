‘She Kept Ordering Blue Label Until...’: Man Duped In Dating App Scam At Thane Bar; Post Goes Viral

Dating app scam: Man duped in Thane Bar (Image for representation) |

A Reddit post of a man has gone viral on social media, who fell prey of dating app scam in a Thane bar. In his post, he explained how a spontaneous meeting with a girl he met through a well-known dating app, Aisle, turned into a nightmare. The post on Reddit has also drawn many reactions online, with many highlighting how common this dating app scam is.

Here's what happened

In his post, the man (put his user id and which subreddit he posted it on) explained that he agreed to meet the girl near Thane's Upvan Lake. However, after waiting for about an hour, she suggested to meet nearby a place she got off. "She was at a place near the bar and suggested we go there since it was close," he stated in the viral post.

He added that they went to a bar named 'Paablo baar and launch' and mentioned that it was not very crowded. The man admitted that the red flags were right in front of him, but he ignored them.

He said, "Dumb me thought - yea, why not and went inside to a big hall with chairs around, music playing but there were very few people. This should be the first red flag I should've noted and should have left then itself."

Inside the bar, though they had good conversation, the girl reportedly kept ordering expensive alcoholic drink, Blue Label, while he limited himself to beer and vodka. When the bill arrived, it totalled around Rs 26,000, including GST and service charges.

He ended up paying Rs 10,000 and said, "Ended up paying 10k since there were a lot of waiters who looked like someone who you don't wanna mess. Better to leave than make things worse. And I should've checked the bill before she order it." He added it looked like there were more people with the same fate.

Later, to his surprise, the girl too left saying, "I'm scared to be here rn and I'll leave soon."

Netizens React

Commenting on the name of the bar, one user said, "Pablo baar and lounch wow, what a place to get scammed at"

Another user criticised the man and said, "iske paas 2 braincells honge"

Highlighting of this to be a common scam, some other user added, "Bhai tum news aur reditt nahi padhte ho kya. This scam is very common for past 3-4 years."

Other user suggested going to a cafe instead of drinks, "Please take this advice - if you're going out on a date please go to a cafe not for drinks."

A user pointed out that "This is a famous scam guys, ladki aur woh bar ka owner mile hue rehte hai"

A Thane resident pointed out that the restaurant is using some other name on the bill. "There is no restaurant with the name pablo baar and launch. If that's the case, then the gst number on the bill mentioned is fake too. Op can easily file a police complaint against them," the resident said.

