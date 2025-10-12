Thane: Female MNS Worker Slaps Non-Marathi Elderly Woman Allegedly For Abusing & Beating Her Husband In Kalwa - VIDEO

MNS worker slaps non-Marathi woman |

A video of Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) female worker slapping a non-Marathi woman is going viral on social media. The incident occurred after the woman reportedly had a spat with the worker's husband, Arjun, at a railway station in Thane's Kalwa.

The video has been shared by another MNS worker Vinayak Bitla on his Facebook page. In the video, the woman is heard apologising in front of Swara Kate, her husband and several other MNS workers. He said, "Something happened to me today at Kalwa station. I hurt someone, a Maharashtrian man. I abused him, even raised my hand on him, for which I apologise to all of Maharashtra and the Maharashtrian people. Thank you."

After this, Swara Kate got up and slapped her. She also warned the woman to never speak ill of the people of Maharashtra. "Never say it again to the people of Maharashtra. Did you understand?", Swara said in Marathi."

Describing the incident, Vinayak Bitla explained in Marathi that the MNS worker's husband by mistake, pushed the woman, due to which she started hurling abuses at him. Bitla alleged that the woman used derogatory language against Marathi people and also beat Arjun.

In the video, Swara too said, "A woman raises her hand at a man, and he does not say anything to her. Why does the law apply only to women? She kept abusing and raised her hand on my husband for half an hour, but I didn't say anything to her. I was going to file a case against her, but looking at her daughter and her family, I'm letting her go."

MNS's warning to non-Marathi people

In the Facebook post, Vinayak Bitla issued a strong warning and said, "If you live in Maharashtra and divide Marathi man, then Maharashtra Navnirman Sena will not compromise on this, then whoever it is, it will definitely make them proud." "On this occasion, I am giving understanding to all the non-Marathi people that if you live in Maharashtra, stay with love. Don't mess with Marathi people.. Hail Maharashtra."