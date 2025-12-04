AWBI’s New Stray Dog SOPs Trigger Nationwide Outcry; Activists Call Guidelines 'Unscientific And Cruel' | Anand Chaini

The Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI)’s newly issued standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the management and relocation of stray dogs from public institutions have triggered massive criticism from animal rights activists and dog lovers across the country. Critics argue that the guidelines framed in response to the Supreme Court’s November 7 directive violate fundamental animal welfare principles and are logistically impossible to implement, potentially causing widespread suffering.

Supreme Court Directive and No-Return Policy Formalised

The Supreme Court ordered the removal of stray dogs from institutional premises such as schools, hospitals, and transport hubs and their relocation to designated shelters, specifically prohibiting their release back into their original territories. The AWBI’s SOPs formalise this ‘no-return’ policy, mandating lifetime shelter, compulsory sterilisation, and detailed care protocols for all dogs picked up from these sensitive areas.

Activists Slam ‘Unscientific and Inadequate’ Shelter Standards

However, activists argue that the SOPs prioritise a quick-fix approach over scientifically proven population-control methods. A major grievance concerns the severe lack of infrastructure. The SOP proposes shelter sizes of 70 ft × 40 ft, 157 ft × 90 ft, and 221 ft × 127 ft accommodating 100, 500 and 1,000 dogs respectively along with a kennel, kitchen, staff room, and small ancillary facilities. Activists say these standards are grossly inadequate and inhumane.

236 Organisations Demand Withdrawal of SOP

A coalition of 236 animal welfare organisations has written to the AWBI seeking immediate withdrawal and revision of the SOPs. The letter alleges that several clauses extend far beyond the Supreme Court judgment and introduce provisions that are “unscientific, impractical, and impossible to implement,” thereby worsening the suffering of community animals.

Religious Places Included Without Court Mandate

The union pointed out that AWBI has included religious places and other premises in the relocation guidelines despite these not being mentioned in the court order. They further criticised the arbitrary shelter-area standards, stating they could cause severe behavioural deterioration, psychological distress, and physical health issues among dogs. The groups also objected to the SOP not mandating that only recognised animal welfare organisations run these shelters.

Letter Accuses AWBI of Failing Its Mandate

“The AWBI has always been regarded as the custodian of animal welfare in India. It is therefore a matter of grave distress to us that, for the first time, the board has issued an SOP that is not only detrimental to animal welfare but specifically harmful to the country’s community dogs,” the letter states.

Call for Revised Guidelines and Release-Back Policy

The organisations urged the AWBI to withdraw or rectify the SOP immediately and reevaluate shelter specifications in consultation with recognised welfare groups, behaviourists, veterinarians, and legal experts. They also demanded inclusion of a release-back policy and scientifically backed population management methods.

Activists Warn of Protests if SOP Not Withdrawn

Mumbai-based activist Roshan Pathak of Pure Animal Lovers (PAL) Foundation raised concerns about the feasibility of lifetime sheltering. “Where are the shelter homes where the dogs will be kept according to AWBI’s direction? This will lead to widespread killing of dogs,” he said, adding that large-scale protests would be launched within a week if the SOP is not reversed.

‘Animal Warfare Board of India’: Strong Reactions Continue

Shiraz Ahmed, founder of Humanity World Foundation, criticised the AWBI sharply. “The AWBI seems to have forgotten its very purpose—welfare, protection, and dignity of animals. It is now acting like the Animal Warfare Board of India,” he said. “Are we heading toward a country with no emotions, empathy or compassion? It sadly feels as though the intention is to make this country animal-free rather than animal-friendly.”

