BMC Halts Ward-Level Verification Of 11 Lakh Suspected Duplicate Voters, Photo Checks Underway

Facing challenges in verifying 11 lakh suspected duplicate voter entries, the BMC has temporarily halted ward-level door-to-door checks. The civic election office is now conducting photo-based verification to prepare a final list of confirmed duplicates. Door-to-door verification is expected to resume after December 10, according to an official.

The BMC had launched a ward-wise verification drive after receiving numerous objections to the draft voter list, particularly concerning duplicate entries and voters assigned to incorrect wards.

“The process had to be paused because many entries shared identical names but had different addresses or ages, and several lacked photographs, making on-site verification difficult,” said a civic official.

Ashwini Joshi, Additional Municipal Commissioner (City), stated, “Ward-level verification has been paused due to entries with identical names but mismatched details. The election office is now checking photos and data internally, and door-to-door verification will resume after December 10. The Election Commission has also provided missing photos of suspected duplicate voters.”

With the final list due on December 22, the BMC faces a tight deadline. In A Ward, 400 suspected duplicates were flagged, but only 18 were confirmed.

Joshi reviewed complaints and discrepancies related to the draft voter list at the BMC headquarters on Wednesday. She instructed that all objections and notifications regarding the draft list be verified through on-site inspections before decisions are taken.

Staff refusing election duties will face notices, and complaints regarding deceased voters must be backed by applicant evidence, verified against BMC death records. The final polling station lists are to be submitted to the central election branch by December 12.

