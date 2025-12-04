 Tirupparankundram Temple Tension: Clash Over Lighting Of Karthigai Deepam At Disputed Hill Spot
N ChithraUpdated: Thursday, December 04, 2025, 02:19 AM IST
article-image
Tirupparankundram Temple Tension: Clash Over Lighting Of Karthigai Deepam At Disputed Hill Spot | PTI Photo

Chennai: Tension prevailed at the famed Tirupparankundram temple the abode of Lord Muruga (Karthikeya) in Madurai on Wednesday evening after members of the Hindu Munnani attempted to break police barricades in an effort to reach a hilltop location where they wanted the Karthigai Deepam (lamp) to be lit. The Madurai Police imposed prohibitory orders to control the escalating situation.

HC Judge Allows Lighting of Lamp; Police Cite Prohibitory Orders

At the time of filing this report, Justice G.R. Swaminathan of the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court had directed a group of persons, including litigants, to be accompanied by CISF personnel from the court and allowed to go to the temple to light the Deepam as per an earlier order.

However, reports from Madurai indicated that the police did not permit them to proceed, citing the prohibitory orders currently in force.

Disputed Hill Section Hosts Both Temple and Dargah

The Tirupparankundram hills host the renowned Subramaniya Swamy Temple as well as a Dargah. Although disputes over ownership of certain locations in the hills date back more than a century, Hindus and Muslims have traditionally visited their respective shrines peacefully.

In recent years, however, tensions have risen, with certain Hindu groups demanding that the Deepam be lit atop the Deepathoon (pillar) situated close to the Dargah. Previously, the High Court had declined to support such pleas.

Court Rules Deepathoon Belongs to Temple

Earlier this week, Justice Swaminathan, while hearing petitions on the issue, directed the Subramaniya Swamy Temple management to light the Karthigai Deepam at the Deepathoon in addition to the customary locations.

The judge observed that the Deepathoon sits on a lower peak, at least 50 metres from the mosque, and lies in an unoccupied portion that “belongs exclusively to the temple.”

Judge Cites 1923 Judgment on Ownership

Justice Swaminathan noted that a 1923 judgment had already clarified the respective ownership of the hill areas by Hindus and Muslims.

“But that did not deter the mosque trustees from disturbing the status quo. It is therefore necessary that the temple management remains vigilant to foil any attempt to encroach on its property. This can be done only by regular and periodic assertion of title,” he said, adding that the temple was obliged to light the festival lamp at the Deepathoon “at least for the sake of protecting its property.”

Fresh Tensions, Contempt Plea Filed

Following this order, Hindu outfits demanded permission to light the lamp at the pillar, leading to renewed tensions and prompting the filing of a contempt plea against the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department.

State Government Likely to Appeal

Late reports indicated that the Tamil Nadu Government is preparing to file an appeal against the judge’s latest order.

