 Tamil Nadu: Schools Closed In Chennai & Surrounding Districts Amid Continued Heavy Rain
Tamil Nadu: Schools Closed In Chennai & Surrounding Districts Amid Continued Heavy Rain

Heavy rain is expected over western Tamil Nadu, especially in Nilgiris, Erode, and Coimbatore, due to the remnants of Cyclone Ditwah. Chennai and nearby districts continue to face waterlogging and disruptions. Schools in several districts, including Chennai, Tiruvallur, and Kanchipuram, are closed. Authorities warn of thunderstorms and urge caution amid ongoing rainfall.

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, December 03, 2025, 11:32 AM IST
article-image
Tamil Nadu: Schools Closed In Chennai & Surrounding Districts Amid Continued Heavy Rain | Image: Canva (Representative Image)

Chennai: Heavy rain is likely over the western belt of Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting intense showers in Nilgiris, Erode and Coimbatore districts.

The rainfall activity is linked to the remnants of Cyclone Ditwah, which weakened into a deep depression and later into a low-pressure area near the Tamil Nadu coast.

Chennai and its neighbouring districts -- Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu and Kanchipuram -- continued to experience steady rain from early morning, following two days of persistent downpour triggered by the system that developed over the Bay of Bengal. Several arterial roads, residential areas and low-lying neighbourhoods in and around Chennai reported waterlogging, affecting normal life and slowing down vehicular movement.

According to IMD updates, the system weakened further near the coast on Tuesday morning. Despite this, widespread rainfall continues over northern Tamil Nadu. Intermittent rain was also recorded across Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu and Kanchipuram through the day.

In view of the heavy rain, district administrations declared a holiday for all schools and colleges in Chennai, Tiruvallur and Kanchipuram on Wednesday.

Officials said the precautionary measure was taken considering flooded stretches, waterlogged school zones and the continued threat of moderate to heavy showers. In Chengalpattu, a holiday has been declared only for schools, not for colleges. Similarly, Ranipet district -- particularly Arakkonam and Nemili taluks -- has declared a holiday for schools.

Schools will also remain closed in Cuddalore, Kallakurichi and Villupuram districts.

The weather department has also warned of thunderstorms with lightning at several locations across Puducherry, Karaikal and other parts of Tamil Nadu.

Nilgiris, Erode and Coimbatore may receive heavy rain at one or two places, while districts such as Tiruppur, Theni, Dindigul, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari, Salem and Namakkal are also likely to receive heavy showers in isolated pockets.

Authorities have urged residents, especially those in vulnerable and hilly terrain, to remain cautious. Disaster management teams in northern and western districts have been placed on alert to respond to any rain-related emergencies.

With the northeast monsoon active and the weakened system lingering along the coast, the IMD has advised the public to follow local weather advisories and avoid unnecessary travel in rain-affected regions.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

