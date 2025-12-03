 Cyclone Ditwah: Puducherry Declares Holiday For All Schools Amid Heavy Rain Warning
HomeEducationCyclone Ditwah: Puducherry Declares Holiday For All Schools Amid Heavy Rain Warning

Cyclone Ditwah: Puducherry Declares Holiday For All Schools Amid Heavy Rain Warning

Due to heavy rainfall from Cyclone Ditwah, Puducherry’s Education Minister announced a holiday for all government, aided, and private schools on December 3. The IMD issued a red alert for parts of Tamil Nadu, prompting school closures and suspension of fishing operations to ensure safety. Three rain-related deaths have been reported in Tamil Nadu so far.

ANIUpdated: Wednesday, December 03, 2025, 11:36 AM IST
article-image
Cyclone Ditwah: Puducherry Declares Holiday For All Schools Amid Heavy Rain Warning | Image: Canva

Puducherry: In view of the heavy rainfall warning caused by Cyclone Ditwah, Education Minister A. Namachivayam announced that all government, government-aided, and private schools in Puducherry will be closed today.

The statement said: "Due to heavy rain warning, all government and government-aided schools and private schools in Puducherry will be declared holiday tomorrow (03/12/25), Wednesday." Earlier, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for Tiruvallur, Chennai, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu districts in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, as heavy rains triggered by Cyclone Ditwah hit the state.

article-image

According to the red nowcast warning, the IMD predicted heavy rainfall spells of more than 15 mm per hour, accompanied by moderate thunderstorms with maximum wind speeds of 40-60 kmph.

In view of the heavy rain forecast, the IMD called for a complete suspension of fishing operations over the southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal, along and off Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, south coastal Andhra Pradesh, north Sri Lanka, the Gulf of Mannar, and the Comorin area until morning.

article-image

Additionally, schools and colleges across Tiruvallur, Chennai, and Kancheepuram districts were closed on Monday. The decision was taken by district authorities as a precautionary measure. Chennai District Collector Roshni Siddharth Jagade announced that all educational institutions in the district would remain closed on December 2 due to weather alerts. Similar orders were issued by the District Collectors of Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram. Officials said the holiday has been declared to ensure student safety amid the possibility of intense rainfall and waterlogging.

Meanwhile, three people have died in rain-related incidents caused by Cyclone Ditwah in Tamil Nadu, the state's Disaster Management Minister, K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran, said on Sunday.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

