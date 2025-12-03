CCTV Clip Of Principal Thrashing Two Girls In Haryana School Triggers Public Outrage; Police Begin Probe

Fatehabad School Under Fire After Video Shows Principal Beating Students; Police Investigate | Image: X

A disturbing incident from a private girls’ school in Bhuna block, Fatehabad district in Haryana, has triggered outrage after a CCTV video went viral, showing the school principal brutally assaulting two senior students. The footage, recorded on November 24, captures the principal slapping the girls, pulling their hair, knocking one to the ground, and hitting her with his knees as several other students stand by in fear.

Viral Video Forces Authorities Into Action

The matter came to light only after the CCTV clip spread widely on social media. Following the uproar, Bhuna Police Station in-charge Om Prakash Bishnoi reached the campus to investigate. Some villagers also gathered at the school as the video circulated, as per the reports.

According to the Bhaskar English report, the school administration claimed the punishment was given after mobile phones were found among the Class 11 and 12 students. School administrator Subhash said the issue had been “settled” through a panchayat held between the families and the school.

फतेहाबाद के एक प्राइवेट स्कूल में बच्चियों के साथ बर्बरता की घटना सामने आई है। जिस प्रिंसिपल पर इन बच्चों की सुरक्षा की जिम्मेदारी थी, वही उन पर अत्याचार करने वाला बन गया।



ऐसे हालात में प्राइवेट स्कूलों में बच्चों की सुरक्षा पर गंभीर सवाल खड़े होते हैं। हरियाणा में सरकारी… pic.twitter.com/hG4PrCeQrX — Anurag Dhanda (@anuragdhanda) December 2, 2025

Family Yet to File Complaint

Block Education Officer (BEO) Nirmala Sihag said the department was alerted through media reports but had not received the video officially. She added that strict action would be taken once a formal complaint is lodged by the family, as per the report.

Investigation Underway

Police are currently probing the incident, and officials say further action will depend on statements from the families and the arrival of the complete footage.

Netizens Reactions

Social media users reacted strongly to the viral video. One user wrote, “Look at how girls are being beaten and thrown around in private schools. This man deserves the strictest punishment. You cannot hit children like this, you cannot even touch them.”

Another user tagged authorities, saying, “@NCWIndia should initiate POCSO action against such child abusers.”

Questioning the principal’s conduct, a commenter said, “Most principals are women for many reasons. This man isn’t even fit to be a gatekeeper, let alone hold such a respectable position.”

Several users demanded disciplinary action, with one writing, “Sir, it is my humble request to suspend this principal for at least five years, impose penalties, and make him give a written apology to the parents and the students.”