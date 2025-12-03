 AP TET 2025 Hall Ticket Out Today; Exam Starts On December 10
AP TET Hall Ticket 2025: The Department of School Education, Andhra Pradesh, will release the AP TET 2025 hall ticket today, December 3, on tet2dsc.apcfss.in. The online exam will begin on December 10 in two shifts: 9:30 am–12:00 noon and 2:30 pm–5:00 pm. Candidates can download their admit cards and must verify all details carefully.

Updated: Wednesday, December 03, 2025, 12:01 PM IST
AP TET 2025 Hall Ticket

AP TET Hall Ticket 2025: The Department of School Education, Andhra Pradesh, will issue the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET) Hall Ticket 2025 today, December 3. Candidates who are appearing for the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test can check and download the AP TET hall ticket 2025 at tet2dsc.apcfss.in.

Candidates will need to input the information about their registration onto the website in order to access their AP TET hall ticket, 2025.

Key details will display on the AP TET 2025 hall ticket, including candidate name, parents' name, registration number, roll number, category, gender, date of birth, exam date, shift and timing, and the name and full address of the exam centre. After downloading, candidates must check all details very carefully on the admit card.

Exam From December 10; Two Shifts Daily

The AP TET 2025 exam will start from December 10 and will be held in two sessions daily —

Session 1: 9:30 am to 12:00 noon

Session 2: 2:30 pm to 5:00 pm

The test will be conducted in online mode across all district headquarters, municipalities, revenue divisions and mandals. A district selection window will be provided to candidates on the official portal.

Exam Pattern

The AP TET 2025 will be comprised of MCQs with one mark for each question. Each question will carry four options, out of which only one option will be correct. There will be no negative marking for wrong answers.

APTET Certificate Valid for Lifetime

The Applicants who are qualified in AP TET conducted by the Department of School Education will be eligible to apply for teaching posts in Primary and Upper Primary Schools across Andhra Pradesh. APTET Certificate will be valid for life time for the purpose of teaching recruitment.

