 UPSC Civil Services Interview 2025 Datesheet Released; Check Details Here
The Union Public Service Commission Civil Services 2025 interview schedule has been released by the UPSC on the UPSC's official website at upsc.gov.in. The interview will start on December 8, 2025, and end on December 19, 2025. A total of 649 individuals will take the personality test. The e-Summon Letters of Personality Tests (Interviews) for these 649 candidates will be available shortly.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Wednesday, December 03, 2025, 11:19 AM IST
article-image
UPSC Civil Services Interview 2025: The Union Public Service Commission has issued the UPSC Civil Services 2025 interview schedule. Personality Tests (Interviews) for the Civil Services (Main) Examination dates can be found on UPSC's official website, upsc.gov.in.

The interview will start on December 8, 2025, and end on December 19, 2025. A total of 649 individuals will take the personality test. The reporting time for the forenoon session is 9 a.m., and the afternoon session is 1 pm.

UPSC Civil Services Interview 2025: How to download?

To get the interview timetable, aspirants can follow the steps listed below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the UPSC Civil Services 2025 interview schedule link.

Step 3: After this, a new PDF file will open on the screen.

Step 4: Now, check the personality test schedule carefully.

Step 5: Download the personality test schedule and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Click here for the interview schedule

UPSC Civil Services Interview 2025: E-Summon Letters

The e-Summon Letters of Personality Tests (Interviews) for these 649 candidates will be available shortly and can be downloaded from the Commission's website. A request to adjust the date and time of the Personality Test (Interview) that has been communicated to the candidates would generally be considered.

UPSC Civil Services Interview 2025: Travel expenses reimbursed

According to the official notice, applicants who attend the interview will be reimbursed for their travel expenses, which will be limited to the Second/Sleeper class train price (Mail Express).

About UPSC Civil Services 2025

The UPSC Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2025 is one of India’s most prestigious recruitment processes conducted annually to select candidates for top administrative roles, including IAS, IPS, IFS, and other Group A and Group B services. The exam is known for its rigorous structure, testing a candidate’s knowledge, analytical ability, and decision-making skills.

