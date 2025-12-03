CSBC Bihar Driver Constable Hall Ticket 2025 Issued; Details Here

CSBC Bihar Driver Constable Hall Ticket 2025 | csbc.bihar.gov.in

The Central Selection Board of Constables issued the CSBC Bihar Driver Constable Admit Card 2025 on December 3, 2025. Applicants who will take the written exam can download their hall ticket when it becomes available on the CSBC's official website, csbc.bihar.gov.in. The hall ticket will be accessible till December 10, 2025, until 10.30 a.m.

CSBC Bihar Driver Constable Admit Card 2025: Details mentioned

This admit card will include information such as:

a. Applicant's roll number

b. Examination centre

c. Name

d. Father's name, and more.

CSBC Bihar Driver Constable Admit Card 2025: Required Documents

To take the examination, applicants must bring their e-Admit Card and a valid photo ID, such as:

a. Aadhaar card

b. Passport

c. Driver's license

d. PAN card

e. Voter ID card

Note: If the photo on the e-Admit Card is unclear or unavailable, an applicant should come to the examination centre with the e-Admit Card and a photo confirmed by a Gazetted Officer using the accompanying form.

CSBC Bihar Driver Constable Hall Ticket 2025: How to download?

To download the hall ticket, aspirants can follow the processes listed below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of CSBC at csbc.bihar.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the CSBC Bihar Driver Constable Admit Card 2025 link.

Step 3: After this, candidates will have to enter their login details and then submit.

Step 4: The CSBC Bihar Driver Constable hall ticket 2025 will now appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the CSBC Bihar Driver Constable hall ticket 2025 and take a hard copy of the same for further needs.

Direct link to download the hall ticket

CSBC Bihar Driver Constable 2025: Selection process

The selection procedure will consist of a written exam followed by a Physical Efficiency Test. Merit lists will not be based on written examinations or physical efficiency tests. The written exam will only qualify for the physical efficiency test, while the physical efficiency test will compete for the motor vehicle driving efficiency test and document verification.

CSBC Bihar Driver Constable 2025: Exam dates

The written test will be conducted on December 10, 2025. The exam will be taken in a single shift, from 12 noon to 2 pm. Applicants must arrive at the designated exam centre by 9.30 a.m.