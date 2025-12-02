 SBI Bank SO Recruitment 2025: Registration Process For 1042 Specialist Officer Vacancy Starts; Check Details Here
SBI Bank SO Recruitment 2025: Registration Process For 1042 Specialist Officer Vacancy Starts; Check Details Here

The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the SBI Bank SO Recruitment 2025 for the position of Specialist Officer. The age range for the Manager position is 20 to 42 years, starting on May 1, 2025. Aspirants from the General, OBC, and EWS categories must pay an application fee of Rs 750.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Tuesday, December 02, 2025, 05:57 PM IST
SBI Bank SO Recruitment 2025 | sbi.bank.in

SBI Bank SO Recruitment 2025: The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the SBI Bank SO Recruitment 2025 for the position of Specialist Officer. Qualified applicants can apply online using the SBI's official recruiting page. The official notification for SBI Bank SO Recruitment 2025 was issued on December 2, 2025. The online application procedure also began on the same day and will run until December 23, 2025.

SBI Bank SO Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

SBI Bank SO Recruitment 2025 seeks applications for the position of Specialist Officer in different departments. A total of 1042 positions are accessible. Applicants must refer to the official notification to determine the particular prerequisites for each position.

SBI Bank SO Recruitment 2025: How to apply?

To apply for this recruitment, applicants need to follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.bank.in.

Step 2: After this, go to the SBI Bank SO Recruitment 2025 notification and read it carefully.

Step 3: Next, the registrant should enter their personal details and create a login ID on the portal.

ICSI CS Executive, Professional December Exam Admit Card 2025 To Be Released Soon; Here's How To...
Step 4: Now, fill out the online application form with the necessary information, including educational qualifications and work experience, make the payment, upload the required documents, and then submit.

Step 5: Download the confirmation page and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Read the official notification here

Note: The age range for the Manager position is 20 to 42 years, starting on May 1, 2025.

SBI Bank SO Recruitment 2025: Application fees

Aspirants from the General, OBC, and EWS categories must pay an application fee of Rs 750. SC, ST, and PWD applicants are excluded from paying the application fee. The cost can be paid online through the specified payment mechanism on the SBI recruiting website.

SBI Bank SO Recruitment 2025: Selection process

The selection of applicants will take place in several stages. These include eligibility-based screening, interviews, document verification, and medical exams. Those who have completed all phases will be eligible for the final appointment.

Indian Army WARDEC Internship 2025 Application Window Begins; Check Eligibility And Who Can Apply

SBI Bank SO Recruitment 2025: Registration Process For 1042 Specialist Officer Vacancy Starts; Check...

MP NEET AYUSH 2025: Stray Vacancy Round 2 Registration Begins; Check Full Schedule, Verification...

ICSI CS Executive, Professional December Exam Admit Card 2025 To Be Released Soon; Here's How To...

Rajasthan Opens BSTC Pre DElEd 2026 Applications; Check Eligibility, Age Limit & Selection Process

