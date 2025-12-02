ICSI CS Executive, Professional December Exam Admit Card 2025 To Be Released Soon; Here's How To Download

ICSI CS Executive, Professional December Exam Admit Card 2025 | Canva

ICSI CS Executive, Professional December Exam Admit Card 2025: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) is anticipated to issue hall tickets for the CS Executive and CS Professional December 2025 exams soon on its official website, icsi.edu. Candidates must carry the hall ticket to the exam centre on all exam days.

ICSI CS Executive, Professional December Exam Admit Card 2025: Details mentioned

The hall ticket will include important information such as the exam centre address, reporting time, module-specific dates, and personal information that must correspond to the records on file.

ICSI CS Executive, Professional December Exam Admit Card 2025: How to download?

To download the hall ticket, applicants can follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of ICSI at icsi.results.shiksha.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘Admit Card’ tab and then enter the 17-digit ICSI registration number.

Step 3: Now, the CS Executive or Professional admit card PDF will be displayed on the screen.

Step 4: Download the CS Executive or Professional admit card PDF and take a printout of the same for further reference.

ICSI CS Executive, Professional December 2025: Exam guidelines

Before appearing for the ICSI CS Executive and Professional exam 2025, applicants must read the points given below:

1. The admit card is non-negotiable, and applicants without a printed copy will be denied entry.

2. It is recommended that you arrive at the exam centre at least one hour before the reporting time.

3. Applicants should save several photocopies of their admit card for safety.

4. Only the 2022 New Syllabus pattern will be used; no examinations under prior syllabi will be held.

5. Electronic gadgets, smart watches, handwritten notes, and study tools are absolutely prohibited.

ICSI CS Executive, Professional December 2025: Exam details

The tests are set for December 22-29, 2025. The December session will be held strictly under the New Syllabus (2022) framework; students are preparing for a syllabus-intensive assessment cycle with significant implications for professional advancement in corporate governance and compliance responsibilities.