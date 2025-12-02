 DRDO Paid Internship 2025: Application Process For Engineering/ Science UG, PG Students Starts; Check Stipend Details & Other Details Here
DRDO Paid Internship 2025: Application Process For Engineering/ Science UG, PG Students Starts; Check Stipend Details & Other Details Here

The application process for the paid internship for the engineering and science UG, PG students has been started by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). The deadline to apply is December 15, 2025. A stipend for an internship of six months is only valid if the student spends at least 15 working days per month at the Lab.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Tuesday, December 02, 2025, 03:48 PM IST
article-image
DRDO Paid Internship 2025 | drdo.gov.in

DRDO Paid Internship 2025: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is offering paid internships for engineering and science students. The internship is open to undergraduate and postgraduate students in engineering or science subjects with strong academic records. The deadline to apply is December 15, 2025.

DRDO Paid Internship 2025: Subject Name

Undergraduate internships will be accessible in the Computer Science and Engineering and Civil Engineering fields. The post-graduate internship will be in the remote sensing/geoinformatics discipline.

DRDO Paid Internship 2025: Eligibility criteria

The eligibility criteria are as follows:

a. Aspirants must be studying a Graduate/Postgraduate degree in Engineering and Science, a full-time course in the relevant discipline from a recognised Indian university/institute. The age limit should be less than 28 years.

b. DGRE/DRDO will provide paid internships to students having 75% or higher marks (or ≥7.5 CGPA) from AICTE/UGC-approved colleges/universities.

Read the official notice here

AIIMS INI SS Result 2025 Declared; Here's How To Check
article-image

DRDO Paid Internship 2025: Award of Certificate

The student will receive a certificate of achievement after completing the internship, comprising the project appraisal, report submission, and other formalities. If a student leaves the internship before completing it, they will not receive a Certificate of Completion and will not be paid.

DRDO Paid Internship 2025: Stipend details

A stipend for an internship of six months is only valid if the student spends at least 15 working days per month at the Lab. Payment will be made in two instalments: the first instalment will be paid after three months of internship, and the second instalment will be paid after six months of internship.

DRDO Paid Internship 2025: Application fees

Eligible students will be chosen based on their cumulative grade point average (CGPA) from all prior semesters/years, as well as an online/telephonic interview/interaction if necessary, subject to satisfactory document verification.

DRDO Paid Internship 2025: How to apply?

Those who wish to apply for the internship round may send their applications via rapid post to the Director, Defence Geoinformatics Research Establishment (DGRE), Defence R&D Organisation, Sector-37A, Chandigarh 160036, with Kind Attention: To HRD Division.

