AIIMS INI SS Result 2025 Declared; Here's How To Check

AIIMS INI SS Result 2025 Declared | aiimsexams.ac.in

AIIMS INI SS Result 2025: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has released the results of the Institute of National Importance Super-Speciality (INI-SS) Entrance Test for the January 2026 session. Candidates who took the exam on November 22, 2025, can now access the roll number-based list of provisionally qualified candidates on the official AIIMS examination portal.

According to the official statement, the result is a roll-by-roll list of candidates who have provisionally qualified in Stage I of the INI-SS test.

AIIMS INI SS Result 2025: How to check?

To download the result, applicants need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of AIIMS at aiimsexams.ac.in.

Step 2: Go to the ‘Academic Courses’ section and then click the ‘Super Speciality Exam’ link.

Step 3: After this, click on the ‘INI SS 2026’ link.

Step 4: Now, the INI SS 2026 result PDF will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the AIIMS INI SS Result 2025 PDF and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to check AIIMS INI SS Result 2025

AIIMS INI SS Result 2025: Participating university

Those interested can now enrol in DM/MCh courses at AIIMS New Delhi, newly established AIIMS centres, such as

1. Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), Puducherry

2. Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh

3. National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS), Bengaluru

4. Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST), Trivandrum

AIIMS INI SS 2025: Eligibility criteria

The eligibility criteria are as follows:

Education qualification: Applicants should possess an MD, MS, or DNB degree in the relevant speciality and must have completed their qualifying degree on or before July 31, 2025.

Age limit: The upper age limit varies across institutes: AIIMS (35 years), PGIMER Chandigarh (45 years), NIMHANS Bengaluru (37 years), SCTIMST Trivandrum (40 years), while JIPMER Puducherry imposes no upper age limit.

Age relaxation is provided as per government rules for reserved and special categories. OBC candidates receive 3 years, SC/ST candidates 5 years, and Ex-Servicemen/ECOs are eligible for 5 years of relaxation.

About the INI SS exam

The INI-SS exam is still one of the most competitive admission points for super-speciality medical training in India, drawing elite applicants from throughout the country.