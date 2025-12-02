AIIMS 4th CRE Group B & C Posts 2025: Last Chance To Apply; Details Here

AIIMS 4th CRE Group B & C Posts 2025 | aiimsexams.ac.in

AIIMS 4th CRE 2025: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) will conclude its online application process for the 4th Common Recruitment Examination (CRE-4) 2025 today, December 2, 2025. Applicants seeking recruitment to various Group B and Group C non-faculty positions at participating AIIMS institutes and central government medical bodies must register on the official website, aiimsexams.ac.in, before the deadline.

AIIMS 4th CRE 2025: Application fees

Applicants in the GEN, OBC, and EWS categories must pay an application fee of Rs. 3000, while SC, ST, and PWD applicants must pay Rs. 2400. The payment method is online.

AIIMS 4th CRE 2025: Vacancy details

The recruitment organisation is the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), and the job opportunities are spread throughout different AIIMS campuses in India.

The recruiting effort intends to fill more than 1,000 positions via a single-window application process. Applicants can apply for numerous posts and groups independently. The AIIMS CRE-4 recruiting is for Group B and Group C positions, including technical assistants, technicians, engineers, clerks, nurses, pharmacists, storekeepers, and social workers.

AIIMS 4th CRE 2025: How to apply?

To apply, applicants need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of AIIMS at aiimsexams.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the recruitment section and open the AIIMS 4th CRE 2025 advertisement.

Step 3: Next, access the application link and finish the registration process.

Step 4: Now, fill out the online form, upload all required documents in the prescribed format, make the payment, and then submit.

Step 5: Download the page and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to apply

Note: Candidates are recommended to consult the official notification for post-specific educational requirements and age constraints, as these vary by department and job.

AIIMS 4th CRE 2025: Selection process

A written examination, skill test, document verification, and a medical assessment are all part of the selection process.

AIIMS 4th CRE 2025: Exam dates

The Computer-Based Test (CBT) is tentatively slated to take place from December 22 to December 24, 2025, followed by skill testing if needed.