MP NEET AYUSH 2025: Stray Vacancy Round 2 Registration Begins; Check Full Schedule, Verification Rules & Key Dates

MP NEET AYUSH 2025 | official Website

MP NEET AYUSH 2025: The Directorate of AYUSH, Government of Madhya Pradesh, has commenced the online registration window for round 2 counselling for the stray vacancy in NEET AYUSH UG 2025. Eligible candidates can apply at ayush.mponline.gov.in till December 3, 2025, for admission to undergraduate courses in Ayurveda, Unani, Homoeopathy, Naturopathy, and Yoga in MP's government, autonomous, and private colleges.

Edit Window Only for Newly Registered Candidates

According to the schedule, the edit option will only be available for candidates who registered fresh in the Stray Vacancy Round 1 and will be closed at 11:59 pm on December 3, 2025.

Verification & Admission Guidelines

Record verification at the help centres will be done on December 5. No corrections in personal or academic details will be accepted after verification. The qualified candidates need to lock the choices on or before December 6.

The candidates who have been allotted seats should report to their colleges by December 8. The provisional admissions and cancellation procedures, thereafter, are scheduled to close on December 9.

Read Also Maharashtra NEET PG 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Out; Candidates To Report From Today

Important Dates for MP AYUSH NEET UG Stray Vacancy Round 2

Registration & Edit Option: December 3, 2025

Record Verification at Help Centres: December 5, 2025

Status of Vacant Seats, Merit List & List of Eligible Candidates: December 5, 2025

Choice Filling, Locking & Editing: December 6, 2025

College-wise Merit List: December 7, 2025

Reporting to Allotted College: By 4 pm, December 8, 2025

List of Reported Candidates: 6 pm, December 8, 2025

Last Date for Admission Cancellation: December 9, 2025 (till 6 pm)