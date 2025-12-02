Maharashtra NEET PG 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Out; Candidates To Report From Today

Maharashtra NEET PG 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment | Official Notification

Maharashtra NEET PG 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment: The State CET Cell has released the first round of the Maharashtra NEET PG 2025 Seat Allotment Results. Candidates can check and download the PDF of the seat allotments on the official website at medicalug2025.mahacet.org.

Physical Reporting Begins Today

Newly allotted candidates are required to physically report to their assigned colleges from December 2nd to December 6th, 2025, by 5:30 PM for verification of documents and eligibility as indicated in the NEET PG 2025 brochure.

When reporting for admission, candidates must hand in all original documents and pay all fees required. Document verification and confirmation of eligibility will occur only after the college performs these activities.

Allotted candidates wishing to keep their assigned seat should complete the Status Retention Form and submit it in person no later than December 6th, 2025, at 5:30 PM.

The allocation of seats during this round is only based on seats approved by the MCI/NMC that are affiliated with MUHS (Maharashtra University of Health Sciences), Nashik, or any of the other eligible universities.

According to the Maharashtra Government GR dated July 19, 2023, in-service candidates will be given priority for allocated seats with incentive marks. Candidates without incentive marks will be allocated seats only after all the candidates with incentive marks have been allocated seats.

Maharashtra NEET PG 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: Here's How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website-- medicalug2025.mahacet.org

Step 2: Click on the link Maharashtra NEET PG 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result on the homepage

Step 3: The Maharashtra NEET PG 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result PDF will appear on the screen

Step 4: Download the Maharashtra NEET PG 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result PDF and save it for future reference.

Maharashtra NEET PG 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment PDF Direct Link