NEET SS Correction Window 2025 Opens Today; Check Details Here

NEET SS Correction Window 2025 | Canva

NEET SS Correction Window 2025: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, or NBEMS, has opened the NEET SS application 2025 edit window on November 28, 2025. Applicants who want to make changes to their application forms can visit the NBEMS official website at natboard.edu.in. The editing window will conclude on November 30, 2025.

The selective edit window for correcting insufficient or erroneous photos will commence on December 12 and end on December 14, 2025. Except for Name, Nationality, Email, Mobile Number, and Test City, all information and documents can be modified.

NEET SS Correction Window 2025: How to edit?

Applicants can make adjustments to their application forms by following the processes outlined below.

Step 1: Visit the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the NEET SS Exam 2025 edit window link.

Step 3: After this, enter the login details and then submit.

Step 4: Now, the NEET SS application 2025 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Next, make the corrections in the application form and then submit.

Step 6: Download the confirmation page and take a printout of the same for further need.

NEET SS Exam 2025: Admit card

Aspirants will be able to view the exam city details on December 12, 2025. The NEET SS test admit card will be given on December 22, 2025.

NEET SS 2025: Exam details

The test will be conducted on December 26 and 27, 2025. NEET-SS 2025 will be a computer-based test. The various groups will be evaluated in the morning and afternoon shifts.

The exam will be separated into three time-bound sections: Section A, B, and C. Each segment will have 50 questions and 50 minutes allowed for it.

About NEET SS 2025

NEET SS 2025 is a national-level entrance exam for admission to super-speciality medical courses. It tests advanced clinical knowledge and determines eligibility for DM and MCh programmes in various specialisations.