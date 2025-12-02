 Indian Army WARDEC Internship 2025 Application Window Begins; Check Eligibility And Who Can Apply
The Indian Army has opened applications for the WARDEC Internship 2025, with registrations accepted online until December 7. The 75-day training programme, running from January to March, will offer hands-on learning in AI, cyber security, drone technology, AR/VR, and defence simulations. Students from universities and institutes nationwide can apply, with interviews scheduled on December 10.

article-image
Indian Army WARDEC Internship 2025 | Image: Insta/indianarmy.adgpi

Indian Army WARDEC Internship 2025: Applications for the Indian Army WARDEC Internship 2025 are now open, providing students from all over the country with an excellent opportunity to get hands-on experience in emerging defence technologies. Registration opened on December 1 and will continue until December 7, 2025. An interview will take place on December 10. The eligible candidates can apply online via the official IAIP portal at iaip.easecruit.com.

Eligibility and Who Can Apply

Students from universities and institutes all over India can apply for the internship. Students who have passed Class 12 or are pursuing their undergraduate studies from any stream, or students pursuing postgraduate courses in any stream, can apply for the internship.

Training Duration and Selection Process

The selected candidates will go through a 75-day internship that starts from January 1, 2026, to March 31, 2026. Although the number of positions is not stated, the Army will shortlist candidates at first from their applications; then, an online interview will be conducted.

What Students Will Learn

The programme, conducted by WARDEC of the Indian Army, provides hands-on exposure to:

Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

-Cyber Security

-Drone and AR/VR Technologies

-Simulation & Modelling

-Database Management

-UI/UX and Design

-Military strategy through realistic scenarios

They will also have the opportunity to interact with senior Army officers, learning about potential defence career pathways.

Certification

Candidates who successfully complete this internship will get an official certificate from the Indian Army, adding value to their academic and professional portfolios.

