 Delhi: Bomb Threat Emails Sent To Two DU Colleges, Police Find No Suspicious Objects
Two Delhi University colleges — Ramjas College and Desh Bandhu College — received bomb threat emails on Wednesday morning, prompting Delhi Police and bomb squads to conduct urgent searches. No suspicious items have been found so far, and investigations are ongoing. Last month, a private school in Chanakyapuri also received a hoax bomb threat, which was later confirmed false.

Wednesday, December 03, 2025, 11:53 AM IST
article-image
New Delhi: Two Delhi University colleges received bomb threats via email on Wednesday morning, Delhi Police said.

The threat was sent to Ramjas College in North Campus and Desh Bandhu College in Kalkaji. The bomb squad and Delhi Police reached the sites immediately.

According to the Delhi Police, no suspicious objects have so far been recovered.

Further details are awaited.

A private school in Delhi's Chanakyapuri received a hoax bomb threat last month.

After a thorough search, Delhi police officials found nothing suspicious, according to an official statement.

