TNTET Answer Key 2025: Last Chance To Raise Objection; Read Instructions Here

TNTET Answer Key 2025 | Canva

The Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB) will close the objection window for the TNTET Answer Key 2025 on December 3, 2025. Applicants who wish to object to the answer key may do so through TRB TN's official website at trb.tn.gov.in. The objection window opened on November 25, 2025.

TNTET Answer Key 2025: Instructions for raising objections

Candidates can submit objections regarding the Master Question Paper answer key by clearly mentioning the specific question number. All challenges must be supported only with proof from standard textbooks. References from guides, handwritten notes, or online sources will not be accepted by TRB.

Additionally, objections sent through e-mail, courier, postal services, or submitted in person will not be considered. Any representation lacking proper documentary evidence will also be rejected.

TNTET Answer Key 2025: How to raise an objection?

Aspirants can make objections to the answer key by following the methods outlined below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of TRB TN at trb.tn.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the TNTET Answer Key 2025 objection window link.

Step 3: After this, candidates will have to enter their login details and then submit.

Step 4: Now, the TNTET answer key will appear on the screen.

Read Also UPSC Civil Services Interview 2025 Datesheet Released; Check Details Here

Step 5: Next, select the Question Number as per the Master Question Paper and raise the objection in the given fields, if any.

Step 6: After this, upload the supporting documents and then submit.

Step 7: Download the confirmation page and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to raise the objection

TNTET 2025: Exam details

TNTET Paper I took place on November 15, 2025, while TNTET Paper II was held on November 16, 2025. Both papers of the TNTET 2025 examination were conducted in OMR-based format across Tamil Nadu.