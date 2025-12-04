Maharashtra Local Body Polls: ₹1.5 Crore Seized; 15 MCC Violations Registered In Phase One

Voting - Representative image |

The State Election Commission has seized approximately ₹1.5 crore in cash during the first phase of the ongoing local body elections in Maharashtra. Officials confirmed that nearly 15 offences have been registered so far for violations of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) across the state.

Shiv Sena MLA Booked for Violating Voting Secrecy

State Election Commissioner Dinesh Waghmare informed that stern action is being taken against those found flouting election rules. He added that a report has been received regarding Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) MLA Santosh Bangar, who allegedly violated voting secrecy by using a mobile phone inside a polling booth, shouting slogans, and guiding a woman voter at a polling station in Hingoli. Following the incident, a case has been registered against Bangar, and action will also be taken against the presiding election officer, who has been suspended.

Spike in MCC Complaints This Cycle

Waghmare stated that complaints of MCC violations were higher this year, reflecting heightened political activity during the campaign phase. He confirmed that once reports from district authorities are received, further action will be initiated.

Second Phase Schedule to Be Finalised After Winter Session

Meanwhile, the schedule for the second phase of elections for Municipal Corporations and Zila Parishads will be finalised after the winter session of the state assembly. Preparations are underway for conducting elections to 12 Zila Parishads and 29 Municipal Corporations, in accordance with the Supreme Court mandate to complete the process before January 31.

Commission Working to Resolve Duplicate Voter Entries

The commission is also addressing the ongoing dispute over duplicate names in the electoral rolls. Opposition parties have criticised the inaccuracies and demanded corrections before polling. In response, the election body has marked duplicate names with double asterisks and begun contacting affected voters to verify their designated polling locations. The commission has also sought written consent from such voters regarding their chosen voting jurisdiction.

Municipal Commissioners Called for Review Meeting

Taking note of the issue, the Election Commission has called a meeting of all Municipal Commissioners on Thursday to review voter list discrepancies and discuss further election-related procedures. “We will examine whether the remaining elections should be held together, in phases, or whether municipal corporation polls should be prioritised,” Waghmare said.

MNS Seeks Extension for BMC Voter List Objections

Separately, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has requested a seven-day extension to submit objections and suggestions regarding the draft voters’ list for the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections.

Strict Enforcement to Continue

With the first phase completed and preparations intensifying for the next rounds, the State Election Commission has reiterated that strict enforcement of election norms will continue throughout the process.

