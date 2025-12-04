 Mumbai News: Man Arrested For School Admission Scam; Traffic Constable Suspended For Data Leak
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: Man Arrested For School Admission Scam; Traffic Constable Suspended For Data Leak

Mumbai News: Man Arrested For School Admission Scam; Traffic Constable Suspended For Data Leak

According to police, Sheikh would take photographs of vehicle number plates parked outside schools and send them to Constable Avghade. Using the e-challan machine, Avghade retrieved personal details of the vehicle owners, including names, phone numbers, and addresses, and passed them to Sheikh.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Thursday, December 04, 2025, 03:00 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai News: Man Arrested For School Admission Scam; Traffic Cop Suspended | Representative Image

The BKC Police have arrested a man for allegedly duping parents by promising school admissions in reputed educational institutions. The accused has been identified as Mahfuz Jaki Ahmed Sheikh, also known as Rajesh Kotwani.

During the investigation, police discovered the involvement of a traffic police constable, Amol Avghade, who has since been suspended.

How the Scam Operated

According to police, Sheikh would take photographs of vehicle number plates parked outside schools and send them to Constable Avghade. Using the e-challan machine, Avghade retrieved personal details of the vehicle owners, including names, phone numbers, and addresses, and passed them to Sheikh.

FPJ Shorts
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Slams Amit Shah For SIR Ahead Of Elections
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Slams Amit Shah For SIR Ahead Of Elections
TRAI Blocks 21 Lakh Mobile Numbers, 1 Lakh Entities For Spam & Fraud
TRAI Blocks 21 Lakh Mobile Numbers, 1 Lakh Entities For Spam & Fraud
Mumbai News: 24-Year-Old Motorcyclist Killed After Being Hit By Water Tanker In Jogeshwari; Driver Arrested
Mumbai News: 24-Year-Old Motorcyclist Killed After Being Hit By Water Tanker In Jogeshwari; Driver Arrested
Mumbai News: Husband Arrested For Allegedly Killing Wife After Violent Dispute In Borivali
Mumbai News: Husband Arrested For Allegedly Killing Wife After Violent Dispute In Borivali

Sheikh would then contact parents by phone, claiming he could secure admissions for their children in reputed schools. He would collect large sums of money from the parents and subsequently disappear.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai Crime News: Kamothe Woman Arrested For Stealing Neighbour’s Gold, Destroying CCTV...
article-image

Investigation and Arrest

Several victims approached the BKC Police after falling prey to the scam. Senior officers initiated a detailed investigation, which led to Sheikh’s arrest. During questioning, Sheikh admitted that he received vehicle owner data through Constable Avghade.

Following this revelation, the traffic cop was suspended, and a departmental inquiry has been initiated. The BKC Police continue to investigate the financial fraud and are working to trace all affected victims.

Budget Advertisement: To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Sessions Court Rejects Shamil Nachan’s Plea Challenging Transfer To Nagpur Central Jail

Sessions Court Rejects Shamil Nachan’s Plea Challenging Transfer To Nagpur Central Jail

Mumbai News: Andheri Court Issues NBW Against Husband For Failing To Pay ₹9.67 Lakh Maintenance...

Mumbai News: Andheri Court Issues NBW Against Husband For Failing To Pay ₹9.67 Lakh Maintenance...

AWBI’s New Stray Dog SOPs Trigger Nationwide Outcry; Activists Call Guidelines 'Unscientific And...

AWBI’s New Stray Dog SOPs Trigger Nationwide Outcry; Activists Call Guidelines 'Unscientific And...

Mumbai News: Mira Road Police Rescue Two Girls From Bangladeshi Woman Running Prostitution Racket

Mumbai News: Mira Road Police Rescue Two Girls From Bangladeshi Woman Running Prostitution Racket

BMC Halts Ward-Level Verification Of 11 Lakh Suspected Duplicate Voters, Photo Checks Underway

BMC Halts Ward-Level Verification Of 11 Lakh Suspected Duplicate Voters, Photo Checks Underway