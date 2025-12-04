Mumbai News: Man Arrested For School Admission Scam; Traffic Constable Suspended For Data Leak

Mumbai News: Man Arrested For School Admission Scam; Traffic Cop Suspended | Representative Image

The BKC Police have arrested a man for allegedly duping parents by promising school admissions in reputed educational institutions. The accused has been identified as Mahfuz Jaki Ahmed Sheikh, also known as Rajesh Kotwani.

During the investigation, police discovered the involvement of a traffic police constable, Amol Avghade, who has since been suspended.

How the Scam Operated

According to police, Sheikh would take photographs of vehicle number plates parked outside schools and send them to Constable Avghade. Using the e-challan machine, Avghade retrieved personal details of the vehicle owners, including names, phone numbers, and addresses, and passed them to Sheikh.

Sheikh would then contact parents by phone, claiming he could secure admissions for their children in reputed schools. He would collect large sums of money from the parents and subsequently disappear.

Investigation and Arrest

Several victims approached the BKC Police after falling prey to the scam. Senior officers initiated a detailed investigation, which led to Sheikh’s arrest. During questioning, Sheikh admitted that he received vehicle owner data through Constable Avghade.

Following this revelation, the traffic cop was suspended, and a departmental inquiry has been initiated. The BKC Police continue to investigate the financial fraud and are working to trace all affected victims.

