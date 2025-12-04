Sessions Court Rejects Shamil Nachan’s Plea Challenging Transfer To Nagpur Central Jail | File Pic (Representative Image)

A sessions court has rejected the plea of Shamil Nachan, an accused in the ISIS module case, challenging his transfer from Taloja Jail to the Nagpur Central Jail. Nachan had also sought directions to preserve the July 18 CCTV footage, the day he and co-accused allegedly assaulted another inmate, which led to their transfer to Nagpur prison.

The court observed, “From the nature of the offences alleged against Nachan, it appears that he and other accused are having a huge network of associates in the locality. The offences pose a serious threat to the safety, security, and sovereignty of the nation.”

Law and Order Risks Cited for Transfer

The judge expressed concern over potential law and order issues with a communal angle if Nachan were transferred back. “If he has been shifted for security reasons from one prison to another, the transfer, if not legal, is quite justifiable even though permission from this court was not obtained,” the judge said.

Background of the Assault Case

Nachan, along with co-accused Irfan Landge, was arrested in connection with blasts that took place at Pune’s Junglee Maharaj Road. On July 18, the duo allegedly assaulted co-accused Girish Nair with a sharp-edged tin piece hidden beneath a pillow, leaving him severely injured.

Considering the “serious circumstances,” the jail authorities transferred Nachan and Landge to Nagpur Central Jail, while Nair was shifted to Yerawada Central Prison, Pune.

CCTV Footage Request Denied

Nachan had requested CCTV footage of the passage outside their barrack. Prison authorities stated that the footage was unavailable and expressed apprehension over potential communal tensions in the prison. Rejecting the plea, the judge noted, “The jail authority fears a law and order problem on a communal aspect and that is more serious.”

Budget Advertisement: To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/