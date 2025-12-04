Mumbai News: Mira Road Police Rescue Two Girls From Bangladeshi Woman Running Prostitution Racket | Representative Image

Palghar, Maharashtra: The Mira-Bhayandar–Vasai Virar Police rescued two young girls on Monday, December 1, from the custody of a Bangladeshi woman allegedly running a prostitution racket from her rented flat in Mira Road.

Acting on a tip-off, Senior Police Inspector Sheetal Mundhe of the Women Atrocities Prevention Cell & Special Juvenile Protection and Care Unit received information that 39-year-old Sultana Momotaj Saiyyad was operating a sex racket from her residence at Gaurav Woods Phase-1 in Hatkesh, Mira Road (East). According to officials, Sultana sent photographs of girls to prospective clients on WhatsApp and arranged sexual services in exchange for money.

Decoy Operation Leads to Arrest

After verifying the information and completing legal formalities, a decoy customer was sent to the location. Police conducted a raid in the presence of panch witnesses. Sultana was detained after she allegedly accepted ₹12,000 as payment for arranging two girls for sex work. Both victims were immediately rescued and placed under protective care at the Rescue Foundation in Kandivali (West), Mumbai.

Second Accused Remains at Large

A second accused, Bhagyashree Lohar, alias Guddi, a resident of Chembur, is currently absconding. Efforts are underway to trace and arrest her.

FIR Registered Under Relevant Laws

Based on a complaint filed by Police Constable Ghanshyam Khairnar, the Mira Road Police registered an FIR under Sections 143(3) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, along with Sections 3, 4, and 5 of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956.

Operation Led by Senior Police Officials

The operation was carried out under the guidance of Commissioner of Police Niket Kaushik, DCP (Crime) Sandeep Doiphode, and ACP (Detection) Madan Ballal. The team included officers from the Women Atrocities Prevention Cell, Special Juvenile Protection Unit, and Cyber Cell.

