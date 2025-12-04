Mumbai News: Husband Arrested For Allegedly Killing Wife After Violent Dispute In Borivali

Husband Arrested For Allegedly Killing Wife After Violent Dispute In Borivali |

Mumbai: A shocking murder case has emerged in Borivali West, where a husband allegedly killed his wife following a violent dispute. According to police sources, 47-year-old accused Omraj Sargotra brutally assaulted his wife Prachi Omraj Sargotra (48) with fists and kicks and later strangled her to death.

The crime took place in Lane No. 4, Bhimnagar, Gorai. Upon receiving information, the police reached the spot, took possession of the body, and sent it for post-mortem. The preliminary medical examination confirmed that the woman was murdered.

After the incident, police immediately detained the accused Omraj. Police are currently interrogating the accused to determine the exact motive behind the killing. A domestic dispute is suspected to be the primary reason, but officers have stated that they are investigating all possible angles. A case has been registered, and further probe is underway.

