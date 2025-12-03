Mumbai Group Flags 'Unlawful, Humiliating' Mass Re-Verification Of Disabled Govt Staff | Pexels

Mumbai: Doctors with Disabilities: Agents of Change (DwDAoC), a collective of health professionals with disabilities, has written to the Maharashtra Chief Secretary demanding the immediate withdrawal of a new directive that orders blanket re-verification and re-examination of all government employees with disabilities — including senior doctors and administrative officers.

Directive Sparks ‘Deep Distress’ Among Staff

The organisation said the circular, issued by the Disability Welfare Department and now being implemented in bodies such as the BMC and KEM Hospital, has caused “deep distress”.

Many senior professionals already hold valid, permanent Unique Disability ID (UDID) cards, and DwDAoC argues they should not be forced to undergo repeated assessments.

Rule 8(2) Allows Re-Examination Only in Individual, Suspect Cases

DwDAoC pointed out that Rule 8(2) of the Maharashtra RPwD Rules, 2024 permits re-verification only in specific cases where there is a genuine reason to doubt a disability certificate.

Even then, the matter must be placed before the appellate authority, which is required to hear both sides before issuing an order.

The group emphasised that the law does not allow mass re-examination of all disabled employees.

‘Humiliating’ for Senior Staff With Permanent UDID Cards

According to the organisation, senior staff who have served the state for decades are now being asked to again “prove” their disability despite holding permanent UDID cards issued after rigorous scrutiny.

They said such moves undermine trust in the national disability certification system and cause humiliation.

‘Punishes Genuine Officers’, Says DwDAoC

Speaking for the group, Dr Satendra Singh, Head of DwDAoC, said:

“Instead of targeting genuine officers who have already been thoroughly verified, the state should focus on catching fraudulent cases and improving checks on medical boards. Mass re-examination is unlawful, harms dignity, and punishes people who have served Maharashtra with dedication.”

Group Seeks Withdrawal of Circular, Dignity for Disabled Staff

DwDAoC has urged the Chief Secretary to withdraw the directive, ensure due process under Rule 8(2), protect the dignity and rights of persons with disabilities, and ensure that only suspected fraud cases are investigated.

The group said it trusts that Maharashtra will uphold both the law and basic humanity in disability governance.

