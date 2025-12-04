 Mumbai News: 24-Year-Old Motorcyclist Killed After Being Hit By Water Tanker In Jogeshwari; Driver Arrested
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: 24-Year-Old Motorcyclist Killed After Being Hit By Water Tanker In Jogeshwari; Driver Arrested

Mumbai News: 24-Year-Old Motorcyclist Killed After Being Hit By Water Tanker In Jogeshwari; Driver Arrested

According to Amboli Police, the incident took place around 8:00 am on December 2. The patrolling team of Mobile-01 Unit was alerted by the West Control Room regarding a collision between a water tanker and a motorcycle.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Thursday, December 04, 2025, 02:28 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai News: 24-Year-Old Motorcyclist Killed After Being Hit By Water Tanker In Jogeshwari; Driver Arrested |

Mumbai: A 24-year-old motorcyclist was killed after a speeding water tanker rammed into his two-wheeler near Oshiwara Aashiyana Society on Balasaheb Deoras Road, Jogeshwari (West), on Tuesday morning. The tanker driver fled the scene without providing medical assistance, but was later apprehended by the Amboli Police.

According to Amboli Police, the incident took place around 8:00 am on December 2. The patrolling team of Mobile-01 Unit was alerted by the West Control Room regarding a collision between a water tanker and a motorcycle. The team rushed to the location and found a silver-black Yamaha 125 (MH01 FF 0385) lying on the road and its rider unconscious with severe head injuries.

A chocolate-colored Tata water tanker (MH48 AG 0972) was spotted nearby. The eyewitness and security supervisor of Oshiwara Aashiyana Society, Harinath Kulanand Jha (47), told the police that the tanker hit the motorcycle while entering the society road.

Upon questioning, the tanker driver identified himself as Jahangir Miraj SK (36), resident of Murshidabad district, West Bengal. The injured motorcyclist was rushed to Cooper Hospital in a private ambulance, where doctors declared him brought dead.

FPJ Shorts
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Slams Amit Shah For SIR Ahead Of Elections
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Slams Amit Shah For SIR Ahead Of Elections
TRAI Blocks 21 Lakh Mobile Numbers, 1 Lakh Entities For Spam & Fraud
TRAI Blocks 21 Lakh Mobile Numbers, 1 Lakh Entities For Spam & Fraud
Mumbai News: 24-Year-Old Motorcyclist Killed After Being Hit By Water Tanker In Jogeshwari; Driver Arrested
Mumbai News: 24-Year-Old Motorcyclist Killed After Being Hit By Water Tanker In Jogeshwari; Driver Arrested
Mumbai News: Husband Arrested For Allegedly Killing Wife After Violent Dispute In Borivali
Mumbai News: Husband Arrested For Allegedly Killing Wife After Violent Dispute In Borivali
Read Also
Mumbai: Shiv Sena UBT Leader Priyanka Chaturvedi Slams ‘Sarkari Surveillance App’, Welcomes...
article-image

The deceased was identified from his Aadhaar card as Timmappa Shantaraj, resident of Room No. 5, 2nd Floor, Jamba Pascal Chawl, Dharavi, Mumbai-17.

Police stated that the tanker driver was driving rashly and negligently, causing the accident and death, and that he failed to provide medical assistance or inform authorities. Amboli Police have registered a case against the accused tanker driver under applicable sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for causing death by negligence and rash driving. Further investigation is underway.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Sessions Court Rejects Shamil Nachan’s Plea Challenging Transfer To Nagpur Central Jail

Sessions Court Rejects Shamil Nachan’s Plea Challenging Transfer To Nagpur Central Jail

Mumbai News: Andheri Court Issues NBW Against Husband For Failing To Pay ₹9.67 Lakh Maintenance...

Mumbai News: Andheri Court Issues NBW Against Husband For Failing To Pay ₹9.67 Lakh Maintenance...

AWBI’s New Stray Dog SOPs Trigger Nationwide Outcry; Activists Call Guidelines 'Unscientific And...

AWBI’s New Stray Dog SOPs Trigger Nationwide Outcry; Activists Call Guidelines 'Unscientific And...

Mumbai News: Mira Road Police Rescue Two Girls From Bangladeshi Woman Running Prostitution Racket

Mumbai News: Mira Road Police Rescue Two Girls From Bangladeshi Woman Running Prostitution Racket

BMC Halts Ward-Level Verification Of 11 Lakh Suspected Duplicate Voters, Photo Checks Underway

BMC Halts Ward-Level Verification Of 11 Lakh Suspected Duplicate Voters, Photo Checks Underway