Mumbai News: 24-Year-Old Motorcyclist Killed After Being Hit By Water Tanker In Jogeshwari; Driver Arrested |

Mumbai: A 24-year-old motorcyclist was killed after a speeding water tanker rammed into his two-wheeler near Oshiwara Aashiyana Society on Balasaheb Deoras Road, Jogeshwari (West), on Tuesday morning. The tanker driver fled the scene without providing medical assistance, but was later apprehended by the Amboli Police.

According to Amboli Police, the incident took place around 8:00 am on December 2. The patrolling team of Mobile-01 Unit was alerted by the West Control Room regarding a collision between a water tanker and a motorcycle. The team rushed to the location and found a silver-black Yamaha 125 (MH01 FF 0385) lying on the road and its rider unconscious with severe head injuries.

A chocolate-colored Tata water tanker (MH48 AG 0972) was spotted nearby. The eyewitness and security supervisor of Oshiwara Aashiyana Society, Harinath Kulanand Jha (47), told the police that the tanker hit the motorcycle while entering the society road.

Upon questioning, the tanker driver identified himself as Jahangir Miraj SK (36), resident of Murshidabad district, West Bengal. The injured motorcyclist was rushed to Cooper Hospital in a private ambulance, where doctors declared him brought dead.

The deceased was identified from his Aadhaar card as Timmappa Shantaraj, resident of Room No. 5, 2nd Floor, Jamba Pascal Chawl, Dharavi, Mumbai-17.

Police stated that the tanker driver was driving rashly and negligently, causing the accident and death, and that he failed to provide medical assistance or inform authorities. Amboli Police have registered a case against the accused tanker driver under applicable sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for causing death by negligence and rash driving. Further investigation is underway.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/