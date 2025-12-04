 Maharashtra Records 67.63% Voter Turnout In First Phase Of Local Body Polls; Tensions In Sangli Over EVM Discrepancies
Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Thursday, December 04, 2025, 02:24 AM IST
article-image
Maharashtra Records 67.63% Voter Turnout In First Phase Of Local Body Polls; Tensions In Sangli Over EVM Discrepancies | File Pic (Representative Image)

Maharashtra recorded a voter turnout of 67.63 percent in the first phase of polling for 263 municipal councils and nagar panchayats, according to final figures released by the State Election Commission (SEC) on Wednesday. Voting was conducted between 7:30 am and 5:30 pm on Tuesday.

Polling was not held in the Dondaicha-Warwade Municipal Council in Dhule district, as the president and all councillors were elected unopposed, officials said.

Ruling Alliances Contest Against Each Other

The first phase witnessed a multi-cornered political contest. Despite being alliance partners at the state level, BJP, the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar’s NCP fielded candidates against each other in several seats.

The electoral battlefield saw triangular and quadrangular contests between the ruling Mahayuti coalition and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), with several constituencies witnessing “friendly fights” among alliance members.

Next Phase Scheduled for December 20

The next round of polling will take place on December 20, covering 24 additional municipal bodies to elect presidents and councillors, along with 154 seats across 76 bodies. Counting of votes for all phases is scheduled for December 21.

Sangli Erupts Over Alleged EVM Discrepancies

A major controversy emerged in Ashta Municipal Council in Sangli district, where a large crowd of voters, political workers, and local leaders gathered outside the EVM strong room alleging discrepancies between votes polled and the figures published by the SEC.

Residents and party workers claimed that the number of votes recorded during polling did not match the updated figures later shown by authorities. The dispute escalated after the final tally reportedly showed an increase of 2,049 votes overnight.

Senior Leader Demands Transparency

Senior NCP leader and MLA Jayant Patil rushed to Ashta, inspected the strong room, reviewed security arrangements, and demanded greater transparency. He insisted that CCTV cameras be installed inside and outside the strong room, along with a live LCD display for public monitoring.

Patil’s presence prompted heightened security after several workers attempted to enter the premises. Police sealed the gate and prevented entry, leading to tension and heated exchanges among supporters gathered outside.

