Maharashtra To Release Special Stamp Honouring Guru Tegh Bahadur; Multi-City Samagams Planned

The Maharashtra government announced a special postage stamp and sovereign to honour the ninth Sikh guru, Guru Tegh Bahadur, as part of the Shatabdi Mahotsav, marking 350 years since his martyrdom. Revered as ‘Hind Di Chadar’ for defending religious freedom in the 17th century, the guru’s legacy will be celebrated across the state.

Stamp Launch in Nagpur

The stamp will be released in Nagpur on December 7, a decision finalised at a state-level exhibition committee meeting in Mumbai last week. Detailed presentations and discussions were held to prepare for the launch and related events.

Multi-City Samagams and Exhibitions

To mark the anniversary, Maharashtra will organise three major samagams and exhibitions between December 2025 and January 2026.

Locations: Nagpur, Kharghar (Navi Mumbai) on December 21, and Nanded on January 24, 2026.

Exhibitions will showcase rare manuscripts, weaponry, community history, and the legacy of Sikh saints.

Communities featured include Sikhs, Sindhis, Sikligar, Banjara, Labana, Mohyal, and Valmiki, highlighting both military and cultural heritage.

Multilingual Publication to Spread Guru’s Message

A multilingual book on the life of Guru Tegh Bahadur will be released in Hindi, Marathi, English, and Punjabi, aiming to broaden awareness about his teachings on righteousness, faith, freedom, and humanity.

Organisers Emphasise Religious Freedom and Compassion

Bal Malkit Singh, nimantrak of the state-level committee and executive chairman of the Maharashtra State Punjabi Sahitya Academy, said the Shatabdi Mahotsav aims to spread the guru’s message of religious freedom, tolerance, compassion, and sacrifice. “Our endeavour is to ensure that his message reaches every household across Maharashtra and Bharat,” Singh said.

High-Profile Attendance at Nagpur Programme

The Nagpur programme will be held at Suresh Chandra Suri Ground, Nara, with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expected to attend.

