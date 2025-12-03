 Maharashtra: Beed School Teacher Arrested For Allegedly Molesting Class 3 And 4 Girls; Parents Outraged
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra: Beed School Teacher Arrested For Allegedly Molesting Class 3 And 4 Girls; Parents Outraged

Maharashtra: Beed School Teacher Arrested For Allegedly Molesting Class 3 And 4 Girls; Parents Outraged

The incident came to light in the school located in Majalgaon taluka. "Zombade was allegedly harassing the girls for the past 15 days and also threatening them to remain silent. The crime came to light after one of the victims confided in her family members, who approached the police on Monday," inspector of Majalgaon Rural police station Balak Koli said.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, December 03, 2025, 05:22 PM IST
article-image
Police have arrested a government school teacher in Beed district of Maharashtra for allegedly sexually harassing and molesting girl students of Classes 3 and 4. | FPJ (Representational Image

Beed: Police have arrested a government school teacher in Beed district of Maharashtra for allegedly sexually harassing and molesting girl students of Classes 3 and 4, officials said on Wednesday.

The teacher, Vishnu Zombade, was arrested on Tuesday and a local court sent him to 14 days of judicial custody.

The incident came to light in the school located in Majalgaon taluka.

"Zombade was allegedly harassing the girls for the past 15 days and also threatening them to remain silent. The crime came to light after one of the victims confided in her family members, who approached the police on Monday," inspector of Majalgaon Rural police station Balak Koli said.

FPJ Shorts
NEP 2020 Pushes Multilingual Learning: HEIs Directed To Implement ‘Learn One More Bharatiya Bhasha’ Initiative
NEP 2020 Pushes Multilingual Learning: HEIs Directed To Implement ‘Learn One More Bharatiya Bhasha’ Initiative
India Logged Over 13 Lakh Crimes Against Women In 3 Years, Uttar Pradesh Tops National Tally
India Logged Over 13 Lakh Crimes Against Women In 3 Years, Uttar Pradesh Tops National Tally
BCCI Unveils Team India's New Jersey With Tricolour Collar For ICC T20 World Cup 2026
BCCI Unveils Team India's New Jersey With Tricolour Collar For ICC T20 World Cup 2026
Rising Stress In SIR Duties: One BLO Attempts Suicide In Meerut, Another Dies Of Heart Attack In UP's Hathras
Rising Stress In SIR Duties: One BLO Attempts Suicide In Meerut, Another Dies Of Heart Attack In UP's Hathras
Read Also
Ulhasnagar Woman Harassed in Divyang Coach Of Mumbai Local Train; 2 Arrested | Video
article-image

Zombade had reportedly joined the school only two months ago, he said.

The incident triggered widespread anger among parents, who raised question marks over the safety of their wards.

"If teachers themselves behave in this manner, what future do our children have?" one of the parents asked.

They also urged the authorities to appoint a female teacher at the school to ensure the safety of girl students.

Read Also
Palghar News: VVCMC Takes Action Against Aishwarya Healthcare For Violating PCPNDT Act
article-image

The accused was booked under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 74 (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 75 (sexual harassment), besides sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Thane: Mobile Cancer Diagnosis Initiative Screens 5,143 Citizens; 53 Suspected Cases Identified

Thane: Mobile Cancer Diagnosis Initiative Screens 5,143 Citizens; 53 Suspected Cases Identified

Maharashtra: Beed School Teacher Arrested For Allegedly Molesting Class 3 And 4 Girls; Parents...

Maharashtra: Beed School Teacher Arrested For Allegedly Molesting Class 3 And 4 Girls; Parents...

Counterfeit Factory Busted In Vasai: Fake Harpic, Dettol & Vim Gel Seized Worth ₹8.8 Lakh

Counterfeit Factory Busted In Vasai: Fake Harpic, Dettol & Vim Gel Seized Worth ₹8.8 Lakh

Ulhasnagar Woman Harassed in Divyang Coach Of Mumbai Local Train; 2 Arrested | Video

Ulhasnagar Woman Harassed in Divyang Coach Of Mumbai Local Train; 2 Arrested | Video

Palghar News: VVCMC Takes Action Against Aishwarya Healthcare For Violating PCPNDT Act

Palghar News: VVCMC Takes Action Against Aishwarya Healthcare For Violating PCPNDT Act