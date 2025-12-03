Palghar News: VVCMC Takes Action Against Aishwarya Healthcare For Violating PCPNDT Act

VVCMC Seizes Sonography Machine for Violating PCPNDT Act | Representational Image

Palghar: The Medical Health Department of the Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVCMC) has taken action against Aishwarya Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., located at Office 225–226, Red Bricks Business Plaza, Global City Avenue-D, Virar (West), for alleged violations of the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act, 1994 (amended in 2003).

Acting on a complaint received under the PCPNDT Act, Medical Officer Dr. Bhakti Choudhary, who also serves as the Appropriate Authority, directed a team of medical officers to inspect the centre. During the inspection and scrutiny of documents submitted by the centre, officials found multiple violations of the provisions of the PCPNDT Act and rules.

Following these findings, on December 1, 2025, the medical team seized the centre’s sonography machine along with other equipment. The corporation confirmed that proceedings against the centre are currently underway.

The VVCMC reiterated its commitment to curbing illegal sex-determination activities and unauthorized Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) centres within its jurisdiction. The civic body urged citizens to report any suspicious or illegal PCPNDT or MTP activities to the Medical Health Department at the VVCMC headquarters, 7th Floor, MHADA Colony, Virar (West).

Complaints and information can also be submitted via the Aamchi Mulgi website or through the toll-free helpline numbers 1800-233-4475 and 104. The corporation assured that the identity of informants will be kept confidential.

