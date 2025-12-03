 Palghar News: VVCMC Takes Action Against Aishwarya Healthcare For Violating PCPNDT Act
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiPalghar News: VVCMC Takes Action Against Aishwarya Healthcare For Violating PCPNDT Act

Palghar News: VVCMC Takes Action Against Aishwarya Healthcare For Violating PCPNDT Act

Acting on a complaint received under the PCPNDT Act, Medical Officer Dr. Bhakti Choudhary, who also serves as the Appropriate Authority, directed a team of medical officers to inspect the centre. During the inspection and scrutiny of documents submitted by the centre, officials found multiple violations of the provisions of the PCPNDT Act and rules.

Megha ParmarUpdated: Wednesday, December 03, 2025, 04:48 PM IST
article-image
VVCMC Seizes Sonography Machine for Violating PCPNDT Act | Representational Image

Palghar: The Medical Health Department of the Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVCMC) has taken action against Aishwarya Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., located at Office 225–226, Red Bricks Business Plaza, Global City Avenue-D, Virar (West), for alleged violations of the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act, 1994 (amended in 2003).

Acting on a complaint received under the PCPNDT Act, Medical Officer Dr. Bhakti Choudhary, who also serves as the Appropriate Authority, directed a team of medical officers to inspect the centre. During the inspection and scrutiny of documents submitted by the centre, officials found multiple violations of the provisions of the PCPNDT Act and rules.

Following these findings, on December 1, 2025, the medical team seized the centre’s sonography machine along with other equipment. The corporation confirmed that proceedings against the centre are currently underway.

Read Also
Palghar Jawhar Municipal Council Election 2025: Civic Polls Turn Into Heated Triangular Contest As...
article-image

The VVCMC reiterated its commitment to curbing illegal sex-determination activities and unauthorized Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) centres within its jurisdiction. The civic body urged citizens to report any suspicious or illegal PCPNDT or MTP activities to the Medical Health Department at the VVCMC headquarters, 7th Floor, MHADA Colony, Virar (West).

FPJ Shorts
IndiGo Cites Tech Issues, Congestion As Dozens Of Hyderabad Flights Cancelled, Delayed
IndiGo Cites Tech Issues, Congestion As Dozens Of Hyderabad Flights Cancelled, Delayed
IND Vs SA 2nd ODI: Another Security Breach As Fan Storms On Field To Touch Virat Kohli's Feet In Raipur; VIDEO
IND Vs SA 2nd ODI: Another Security Breach As Fan Storms On Field To Touch Virat Kohli's Feet In Raipur; VIDEO
CBSE Opens Registration For Various Vacancies Across Group A, B & C Posts; Know Exam Pattern & Selection Process
CBSE Opens Registration For Various Vacancies Across Group A, B & C Posts; Know Exam Pattern & Selection Process
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, December 3: 5000-Episode Milestone Honours The Show's Legacy
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, December 3: 5000-Episode Milestone Honours The Show's Legacy

Complaints and information can also be submitted via the Aamchi Mulgi website or through the toll-free helpline numbers 1800-233-4475 and 104. The corporation assured that the identity of informants will be kept confidential.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Palghar News: VVCMC Takes Action Against Aishwarya Healthcare For Violating PCPNDT Act

Palghar News: VVCMC Takes Action Against Aishwarya Healthcare For Violating PCPNDT Act

Mumbai: Taxi Driver Dies As Car Plunges Into Sea At Bhaucha Dhakka; 2 Officials Booked For...

Mumbai: Taxi Driver Dies As Car Plunges Into Sea At Bhaucha Dhakka; 2 Officials Booked For...

Thane: Ulhasnagar Hospital Vandalised After Teacher's Death, Family Alleges Medical Negligence |...

Thane: Ulhasnagar Hospital Vandalised After Teacher's Death, Family Alleges Medical Negligence |...

Orange Gate To Marine Drive Tunnel Project: Passing Underneath Dongri & Khetwadi To Connecting SoBo...

Orange Gate To Marine Drive Tunnel Project: Passing Underneath Dongri & Khetwadi To Connecting SoBo...

Mahaparinirvan Diwas: Holiday Declared For Govt & Semi-Govt Offices In Mumbai On December 6 For Dr...

Mahaparinirvan Diwas: Holiday Declared For Govt & Semi-Govt Offices In Mumbai On December 6 For Dr...