Palghar Jawhar Municipal Council Election 2025: Civic Polls Turn Into Heated Triangular Contest As Campaigning Ends

Political parties intensify last-minute campaigning across Jawhar ahead of the December 2 municipal elections | Representational Image

Palghar, Maharashtra, Dec 01: Jawhar Municipal Council is heading into a high-stakes political battle with elections being held for 20 corporator seats and one municipal president post. As campaigning enters its final phase, a clear three-way contest has emerged.

For the first time, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has entered the Jawhar civic race with a strong “fight-on-our-own-strength” stance, fielding candidates on all seats independently.

Meanwhile, in the early phase of the election, the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) and the Shiv Sena (Thackeray faction) sealed an alliance under the MVA (Maha Vikas Aghadi) banner, presenting a united front.

On the other side, negotiations between the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) and the NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) continued until the last day of filing nominations, eventually translating into a formal tie-up under the Mahayuti alliance.

According to the final lineup, BJP is contesting all 20 seats independently, NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) is contesting the president’s post and 11 corporator seats, Shiv Sena (Thackeray faction) is contesting 9 seats under the MVA banner, NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) has fielded candidates on 12 seats, and Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) is contesting the president’s post and 8 corporator seats under the Mahayuti alliance.

Star campaigners enter the field

The Shinde-led Shiv Sena witnessed an aggressive push, with Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde addressing a major rally in Jawhar. Ministers from the Ajit Pawar faction — including Nirhari Zirwal, MLA Ravindra Phatak, and Thane corporator Najeeb Mulla — also held ward-level gatherings.

Shiv Sena’s deputy leader Nilesh Sambare has been conducting intensive door-to-door outreach across the town.

The BJP, too, deployed its senior leadership. State BJP president Ravindra Chavan held a major workers’ meeting, Ashish Shelar led a large bike rally through the city, Guardian Minister and Forest Minister Ganesh Naik addressed a public rally, and MP Hemant Savara and Vikramgad MLA Harishchandra Bhoye have been conducting extensive booth-level visits.

On the MVA side, a key campaign push is expected today with a public rally scheduled by senior NCP leader Jitendra Awhad. However, so far the MVA has avoided large gatherings, relying instead on small corner meetings and direct voter outreach. Former MLA Sunil Bhusara has emerged as the MVA’s most visible face in Jawhar during this campaign.

Ground dynamics and key issues

Historically, Jawhar’s municipal power has alternated between the Shiv Sena and the NCP. But this time, BJP’s entry with a full-strength campaign has added a new dimension to the contest.

Jawhar has a mixed population comprising various communities, making minority votes particularly crucial — a factor all parties are keenly eyeing. Additionally, the adjoining tribal areas hold significant influence, prompting all alliances to intensify campaigning in Adivasi-dominated wards.

Development promises dominate party manifestos, with competing claims over the ongoing water supply project, the proposed Jawhar stadium, road development, and other civic works.

Each alliance is attempting to take credit for past initiatives while promising speedy completion of ongoing projects.

Final push before campaign deadline

With the official campaigning ending tonight at 10 p.m., candidates from all alliances are now focused on door-to-door visits in a last-minute attempt to win over undecided voters.

The mayoral race has shaped up between Pooja Udavant – BJP, Padma Rajput – Shiv Sena (Shinde) under Mahayuti, and Rashmi Maniyar – MVA candidate.

Jawhar’s voters will deliver their verdict on December 2, deciding which alliance will control the municipality and who will take the president’s chair.

