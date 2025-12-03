Mahaparinirvan Diwas: Holiday Declared For Govt & Semi-Govt Offices In Mumbai On December 6 For Dr Ambedkar’s Death Anniversary

Mahaparinirvan Diwas 2025 | Representative photo

Mumbai: On the 69th death anniversary of Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar (BR Ambedkar), also known as Mahaparinirvan Diwas, a holiday has been declared to all government and semi-government officials in Mumbai on Saturday, December 6. Mahaparinirvan Diwas serves as an opportunity to honour his efforts towards social justice, equality, and human rights.

According to the Loksatta report, the holiday has also been granted to the municipal officials in the Thane district. In addition to this, the employees who are not eligible for the holiday will be granted one day of earned leave. Citing a Municipality circular, the report stated that the workers and employees in essential services will be exempted from the holiday.

What is Mahaparinirvan Diwas?

The day commemorates the death of Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, the creator of the Indian Constitution and a leader who fought for social justice. It represents his shift to everlasting peace while honouring his lasting influence in supporting underrepresented communities and championing equality and human rights.

It is a day for contemplation, honour, and a reaffirmation of the dedication to his vision of a fair and inclusive community. Mahaparinirvan Diwas serves as a reminder of Dr Ambedkar's steadfast dedication to establishing an equitable society and motivates ongoing endeavours for social justice.

Congregation At Chaityabhoomi

A large number of people are expected to congregate at the Chaityabhoomi here on December 6, the death anniversary of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. The annual event draws lakhs of followers of Dr Ambedkar from across the country.

On December 2, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis directed all departments to ensure that security and all other necessary arrangements at Chaityabhoomi. Fadnavis directed officials to ensure proper 'mandap' (canopy/pandal) arrangements, drinking water facilities, sanitation, traffic management and adequate signage in Dadar area, where the Chaityabhoomi is located.

CR to run 12 additional suburban train

Central Railway will be running 12 additional suburban services on Babasaheb Ambedkar's death anniversary on December 6, observed as Mahaparinirvan Divas by lakhs of his followers, who converge at Chaityabhoomi in Dadar from across the country.

In a release, CR said that these additional suburban special trains will be run between Parel-Kalyan and Kurla-Panvel stations on Friday-Saturday mid-night. These additional suburban special trains will be operated from Kurla, Kalyan, Thane, Parel, Vashi and Panvel stations between 00.45 am and 4 am.

BEST Directed To Run Additional Buses

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) has been instructed to deploy additional buses for the convenience of devotees, he said, adding that the annual review helps identify gaps and improve arrangements each year.

