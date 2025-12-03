 Mumbai: Matunga's 102-Year-Old Asthika Samaj Temple Commences 10-Day Maha Kumbhabhishekam Ceremony
Mumbai’s 102-year-old Asthika Samaj temple at Matunga, known as Kochu Guruvayoorappan temple, has begun a 10-day maha kumbhabhishekam and sahasra brahma kalasabhishekam. Led by Brahmasri P C Dinesan from Guruvayur, Kerala, the rituals honor Lord Krishna and Swami Ayyappan with vedic and tantric ceremonies, performed once every 12 years to renew the temple’s spiritual power.

Updated: Wednesday, December 03, 2025, 01:18 PM IST
Mumbai: The 102-year-old Asthika Samaj temple at Matunga, also known as Kochu Guruvayoorappan temple, began its 10-day maha kumbhabhishekam and sahasra brahma kalasabhishekam to Sri Kochu Guruvayoorappan and dravya  kalasabhishekam to Swami Ayyappan.

Guruvayurappan is the name for Lord Krishna at his temple in Guruvayoor, Kerala. Kochu means small in Malayalam and the Matunga temple is revered by Lord Krishna devotees as a small version of his temple in Kerala.

The rituals are being led by Brahmasri P C Dinesan Namboothiripad, a priest from the Guruvayur temple. The maha kumbhabhishekam is done once in every 12 years to enhance the power of the consecrated deities within the temple, said Asthika Samaj secretary, K Ramakrishnan.

Though the Asthika Temple was established over a century ago, the Kochu Guruvayoorappan shrine in the temple complex was established in 1974 by the thantri of Guruvayoor temple in the same manner as in Sri Guruvayoor Krishna temple. With the result, since then, the Asthika Samaj is also known as 'Kochu Guruvayoor' temple. The Swamy Ayyappan idol was installed in 1978. Thantri is a term for priests who perform Hindu temple rituals in Kerala. 

Invoking the blessings of all deities at the Samaj which has idols of Sri Rama and his consorts; Vinayaga (Lord Ganesha), Lord Karthikeya, Lord Shiva, Lord Aanjaneya and Navagraha (nine planets), the thantri will perform 1008  kalasabhishekam to Lord Guruvayoorappan and 108 dravya kalasabhishekam to Swamy Ayyappan. The ceremonies also consist of various vedic and tantric rituals including prayachitham homams, maha chathuh sudhi, adhivasa homams, athbutha shanthi homam, brahma kalasa pooja.

