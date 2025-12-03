Orange Gate To Marine Drive Tunnel Project: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Launches Tunnel Boring Machine, Kickstarting Work For Mumbai's 9.2-Km Long Tunnel | Video

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Launches Tunnel Boring Machine, Kickstarting Work For Mumbai's 9.2-Km Long Orange Gate To Marine Drive Tunnel Project | Video |

Mumbai: Mumbai on Wednesday marked a historic moment in its transport evolution as tunnelling began for India’s first urban road tunnel, the 9.239 km Orange Gate to Marine Drive Tunnel Project. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis formally launched the country’s largest slurry-shield Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM), designed specifically for Mumbai’s challenging coastal terrain. He was joined by Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar and senior officials.

Describing the project as an 'engineering marvel', Fadnavis said the tunnel would revolutionise mobility across the city, creating an ultra-fast corridor that links the western suburbs to the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) and the eastern stretches to the Coastal Road and Bandra-Worli Sea Link.

He stated that the tunnel’s alignment passes beneath multiple heritage structures, both Central and Western Railway lines and even 50 metres below the new Metro Line 3. He also highlighted the boost it will give to connectivity with the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA).

While speaking on the project's estimated deadline, he said that it is expected to complete by December 2028, however he also stated that the government would expect the project to be completed at least six months before the deadline.

With 14 per cent of the work already completed, the Rs 8,056 crore project is targeted for delivery within 54 months. Once operational, the tunnel will slash travel time between Orange Gate and Marine Drive to just five minutes, creating a long-awaited east–west link through the heart of Mumbai.

The project is expected to majorly reduce congestion, fuel usage and pollution, providing smoother travel for lakhs of commuters. The tunnel will directly integrate with the Mumbai Coastal Road and the Atal Setu, enabling seamless movement across the city’s expanding expressway network.

Details Of The Mega Project

The project is unprecedented in scale and complexity, becoming India’s first road tunnel constructed beneath a densely populated urban environment. It involves two tunnels with a combined tunnelling length of 6.52 km, diving as deep as 52 metres underground. The alignment has been carefully planned to avoid disruptions to crucial surface-level infrastructure.

Each tunnel will house two traffic lanes along with an emergency lane, with a design speed of 80 km/h. Safety and traffic efficiency have been prioritised through cross-passages every 300 metres, sophisticated ventilation, advanced fire suppression systems and an Intelligent Traffic System (ITS). The project also includes cut-and-cover structures, open ramps and an elevated down ramp connected to the Eastern Freeway, ensuring flawless integration with Mumbai’s growing mobility ecosystem.

