 Mumbai’s Underground Tunnel From Orange Gate To Marine Drive 14% Complete
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai’s Underground Tunnel From Orange Gate To Marine Drive 14% Complete

Mumbai’s Underground Tunnel From Orange Gate To Marine Drive 14% Complete

The tunnel will provide east-west connectivity, reduce travel time by 15–20 minutes, save fuel, and help cut down air and noise pollution.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, December 02, 2025, 07:44 PM IST
article-image
File Pic (Representational image)

Mumbai: About 14% of work on the underground tunnel linking Orange Gate (Eastern Freeway) to Marine Drive is complete, the MMRDA stated on Tuesday.

Being built at a cost of Rs 8,056 crore, the project is expected to be completed in 54 months.

The tunnel will provide east-west connectivity, reduce travel time by 15–20 minutes, save fuel, and help cut down air and noise pollution.

India’s First Urban Tunnel of Its Kind

FPJ Shorts
New Labour Codes To Boost Employee Welfare, Ease Of Doing Business In IT Sector
New Labour Codes To Boost Employee Welfare, Ease Of Doing Business In IT Sector
Navi Mumbai Transport: NMMT Bus Tracker App Down For 8 Days After ITMS Server Crash; Commuters Face Major Inconvenience
Navi Mumbai Transport: NMMT Bus Tracker App Down For 8 Days After ITMS Server Crash; Commuters Face Major Inconvenience
Prada Takes Over Rival House Versace For $1.4 Billion: What's Next For The Luxury Fashion House?
Prada Takes Over Rival House Versace For $1.4 Billion: What's Next For The Luxury Fashion House?
Over 1,825 MW Capacity Rooftop Solar Installed On 91,574 Govt Buildings
Over 1,825 MW Capacity Rooftop Solar Installed On 91,574 Govt Buildings

This is the first urban tunnel in India passing beneath a densely populated area. It will cross the Central and Western Railway Line corridors as well as Mumbai Metro Line-3 (Aqua Line) at a maximum depth of about 50 m.

The total tunnel length is 9.96 km, including approximately 7 km of underground road. Each tunnel will feature two traffic lanes of 3.20 m and one emergency lane of 2.50 m, with a speed limit of 80 km/h.

Safety and Infrastructure Features

The two tunnels will be interconnected with cross passages every 300 metres for safety.

The average depth ranges from 12–52 m below ground. To ensure proper ventilation, mechanized systems will be installed. The tunnels will also feature fire-resistant systems, adequate lighting, and an Intelligent Transport System (ITS) for efficient traffic management.

Read Also
Thane To South Mumbai In Just 30 Minutes! MMRDA Starts Work On Elevated Eastern Freeway Extension |...
article-image

Minimal Land Acquisition and Environmental Preservation

The underground alignment minimizes land acquisition, preserves the urban environment, and ensures minimal disruption to the city. The project integrates with major infrastructure projects such as the Coastal Road corridor and Atal Setu.

Advanced Tunnel Boring Technology

A slurry-shield tunnel boring machine (TBM) will be used, based on advanced technology for precise and safe excavation. According to MMRDA, it is most suitable for Mumbai’s coastal geology and high water ingress, ensuring safety and efficiency throughout construction.

Budget Advertisement: To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai Transport: NMMT Bus Tracker App Down For 8 Days After ITMS Server Crash; Commuters Face...

Navi Mumbai Transport: NMMT Bus Tracker App Down For 8 Days After ITMS Server Crash; Commuters Face...

Mumbai Airport Customs Arrest 27-Year-Old Bandra Resident With ₹94 Lakh Cannabis Consignment...

Mumbai Airport Customs Arrest 27-Year-Old Bandra Resident With ₹94 Lakh Cannabis Consignment...

Panvel Municipal Corporation Revamps Lions Garden With New Lighting And Modern Facilities

Panvel Municipal Corporation Revamps Lions Garden With New Lighting And Modern Facilities

Mumbai Traffic Police Seize 517 Illegal E-Bikes In City-Wide Crackdown

Mumbai Traffic Police Seize 517 Illegal E-Bikes In City-Wide Crackdown

Mumbai’s Underground Tunnel From Orange Gate To Marine Drive 14% Complete

Mumbai’s Underground Tunnel From Orange Gate To Marine Drive 14% Complete