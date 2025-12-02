Mumbai’s Underground Tunnel From Orange Gate To Marine Drive 14% Complete

File Pic (Representational image)

Mumbai: About 14% of work on the underground tunnel linking Orange Gate (Eastern Freeway) to Marine Drive is complete, the MMRDA stated on Tuesday.

Being built at a cost of Rs 8,056 crore, the project is expected to be completed in 54 months.

The tunnel will provide east-west connectivity, reduce travel time by 15–20 minutes, save fuel, and help cut down air and noise pollution.

India’s First Urban Tunnel of Its Kind

This is the first urban tunnel in India passing beneath a densely populated area. It will cross the Central and Western Railway Line corridors as well as Mumbai Metro Line-3 (Aqua Line) at a maximum depth of about 50 m.

The total tunnel length is 9.96 km, including approximately 7 km of underground road. Each tunnel will feature two traffic lanes of 3.20 m and one emergency lane of 2.50 m, with a speed limit of 80 km/h.

Safety and Infrastructure Features

The two tunnels will be interconnected with cross passages every 300 metres for safety.

The average depth ranges from 12–52 m below ground. To ensure proper ventilation, mechanized systems will be installed. The tunnels will also feature fire-resistant systems, adequate lighting, and an Intelligent Transport System (ITS) for efficient traffic management.

Minimal Land Acquisition and Environmental Preservation

The underground alignment minimizes land acquisition, preserves the urban environment, and ensures minimal disruption to the city. The project integrates with major infrastructure projects such as the Coastal Road corridor and Atal Setu.

Advanced Tunnel Boring Technology

A slurry-shield tunnel boring machine (TBM) will be used, based on advanced technology for precise and safe excavation. According to MMRDA, it is most suitable for Mumbai’s coastal geology and high water ingress, ensuring safety and efficiency throughout construction.

