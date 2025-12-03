Not Mumbai Or Pune, Ajit Pawar's Son Jay Pawar To Marry Rutuja Patil In Intimate Ceremony In Bahrain: Report |

Mumbai: The Pawar family is gearing up for yet another grand celebration, this time outside India. After the recent lavish Mumbai wedding of Yugendra Pawar, the spotlight has now shifted to the Ajit Pawar faction of the family. Jay Pawar, son of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Rajya Sabha MP Sunetra Pawar, is set to tie the knot with Rutuja Patil in an opulent destination wedding in Bahrain. Not Mumbai, not Pune and not even anywhere in India, the ceremony is being hosted overseas, drawing widespread attention.

The wedding festivities will take place from December 4 to 7, 2025. Despite the grandeur associated with the Pawar family, the event will be an intimate one, with invitations extended to only 400 guests from the Pawar and Patil families. Interestingly, from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), only two leaders have been invited: party working president Praful Patel and Maharashtra unit chief Sunil Tatkare, as reported by Maharashtra Times.

Details Of Intimate Wedding Ceremony

The celebrations will take place across four days. The Mehendi ceremony is scheduled for December 4, followed by the Haldi, Baarat and the main wedding rituals on December 5. A Sangeet will take place on December 6, and the reception will conclude the festivities on December 7. Even though the wedding is being held in Bahrain, preparations have been in full swing in Maharashtra for weeks, as both families coordinate arrangements for the high-profile event.

Yugendra Pawar's Grand Wedding In Mumbai's BKC

The wedding follows closely on the heels of Yugendra Pawar and Tanishka Kulkarni’s ceremony held on November 30 at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai's BKC. That event saw full attendance from the Pawar clan, including Sharad Pawar, Supriya Sule, Ajit Pawar, Sunetra Pawar, Parth Pawar and Jay himself.

The gathering highlighted that despite political differences between the Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar factions, family occasions continue bringing everyone together. Earlier, Jay Pawar and his fiancée had also visited Sharad Pawar to seek blessings, signalling a similar family reunion in Bahrain.

With final preparations underway, the Bahrain wedding is set to be a key moment for both the Pawar and Patil families. The limited guest list, international venue and carefully curated ceremonies ensure this will be one of the most exclusive political family weddings of the year.

