Thane News: Bhiwandi MP Suresh Mhatre Warns Of Protest March If NMIA Is Not Named After D B Patil |

Bhiwandi: Mounting pressure over the naming of the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) resurfaced on Tuesday as Bhiwandi MP Suresh Mhatre, popularly known as Balya Mama, announced a massive protest march if the state government fails to name the airport after late farmer leader Loknete D. B. Patil.

MP Announces Jan Aakrosh Morcha on December 22

Addressing a press conference in Bhiwandi, the MP said that thousands of “sons of the soil” (bhoomi putra) from across the region are prepared to launch a Jan Aakrosh Morcha (public outrage march) on December 22.

He said the march will begin from Bhiwandi and proceed on foot all the way to the Navi Mumbai International Airport site.

Long-Pending Demand of Project-Affected Families

According to Mhatre, naming NMIA after D. B. Patil is a long-pending demand of project-affected families (PAFs), local villagers, and farmer groups who gave up their land for the development of Navi Mumbai.

If the government does not honour Loknete D. B. Patil by naming the airport after him, people will be forced to express their anger “democratically and peacefully,” he added.

Plans to Gather at Airport Site; Possible Escalation

Mhatre further claimed that protesters intend to gather in large numbers at the airport premises upon reaching Navi Mumbai.

He added that if their demand is ignored even after the December 22 march, demonstrators would intensify their agitation. He alleged that some local groups may attempt to halt flight operations scheduled for December 25, though he insisted that the agitation would remain peaceful and within democratic means.

Villagers Cite Patil’s Legacy and Land Rights Movement

The MP said the agitation reflects growing dissatisfaction among villagers and project-affected people, who argue that Patil played a pivotal role in protecting the land rights of Navi Mumbai residents during earlier phases of the city’s development.

Several local organisations have already extended support to the proposed march, asserting that the government must recognise the contribution of the late leader.

