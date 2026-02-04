Mumbai–Pune Expressway Chaos: Kids, Elderly Left Without Food, Water In 17-Hour Jam; Netizens Call It 'Criminal Mismanagement'

Mumbai–Pune Expressway Chaos: Netizens Questions Trillion-Worthy Infrastructure As Kids, Elderly Suffer Without Food, Water in 17-Hour Jam |

Mumbai: As traffic on the Mumbai–Pune Expressway came to a complete standstill for more than 17 hours now, after a tanker carrying a highly flammable chemical overturned near the Adoshi Tunnel at Khopoli on Tuesday, February 3. The accident led to massive traffic jams on both the expressway and the old Mumbai–Pune highway, leaving thousands of commuters stranded.

Now, reports on social media have stated that several passengers stuck on the expressway, including senior citizens, children, and overnight bus travellers, have been left stranded for hours without access to food, drinking water, washrooms, or even medical assistance. Several commuters described the situation as distressing and accused authorities of poor handling of the emergency. Some have also complained that despite no access to basic facilities on the expressway, toll is being collected by the commuters.

A user took to X and wrote, "India's first expressway and the important road link between super cities of Mumbai, Pune, and Bangalore has come to a halt. The accident happened over 15 hrs back, and yet, look at the status of the Mumbai - Pune Expressway. Still all red." The user shared the latest update from 1.50 pm on February 4, which showed that even the old highway is jam-packed.

Commuter Say, 'Helplines went unanswered'

Another commuter who claimed to be stuck on the expressway for 12–13 hours said that emergency helpline numbers, including the Expressway Control Room (9822498224) and Highway Police numbers (9833498334 / 100), went unanswered. The commuter also alleged that there were no public announcements or guidance to avoid travel or take U-turns. Despite the situation, toll collection reportedly continued, drawing sharp criticism online.

"IRB continued collecting tolls while passengers were left stranded for hours without water, toilets, or medical aid," the user said.

One of the users on social media called it complete mismanagement and raised questioned the lack of preparedness. He asked, "Shouldn't planning for such emergency incidents be done assuming they'll happen on a highway connecting two such important cities?" while some user slamed and said, "We speak of a trillion-dollar economy, but are we building trillion-dollar worthy infrastructure? "

Important Instructions for Citizens

Several platforms have informed commuters to avoid the Mumbai Pune Expressway today. A police officer on the expressway also informed that traffic jams will be placed for a few more hours as the toxic gas leakage from the tanker continues. If going travelling on either side of the route is of utmost importance, the rail services such as the Intercity Express, Deccan Queen, and Sinhagad Express, Vande Bharat are some of the most reliable options commuters can choose.

