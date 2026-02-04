Mumbai–Pune Expressway Paralysed For Over 15 Hours -- Here Are Alternative Routes For Those Planning To Travel Between The Cities | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: The commute between Mumbai and Pune is completely paralysed, as the key route of the Mumbai-Pune Expressway has been in a traffic jam for over 15 hours since Tuesday (3rd February). A chemical tanker overturning has resulted in severe traffic congestion, with vehicles queuing up for over 50 kilometres, officials said.

According to available details, one-way traffic is currently optional. On Tuesday evening at around 5 pm, a tanker carrying highly flammable gas met with an accident near the Adoshi Tunnel near Khopoli. Following the accident, gas leakage began, which led to a total halt of traffic towards Mumbai. Over 40 to 50 kilometres of vehicle queues are being reported, as both the Mumbai-Pune Expressway and Old Mumbai-Pune Highway are reported to be jam-packed.

The Mumbai-Pune Expressway has been facing a severe traffic jam for the last 15 hours. Police have appealed to citizens to avoid travelling on this highway on Wednesday. The administration has not yet succeeded in removing the overturned tanker near the Adoshi Tunnel, resulting in single-lane traffic.

Additionally, because traffic has been diverted or stopped at several points on the Old Pune-Mumbai Highway, that route is also congested. As a result, commuters are using the Tamhini Ghat road to travel from Pune to Mumbai. It is currently uncertain how much longer the recovery process will take, said a police official from Raigad District while speaking to The Free Press Journal.

Due to the accident near Khopoli, Google Maps is showing a complete block on this route. Traffic is at a total standstill at Kilometre 41 (Mumbai lane) in the Borghat section. Highway Police have warned that heavy congestion is likely to persist in both directions (Mumbai-Pune and Pune-Mumbai) on Wednesday and have urged citizens to use alternative routes.

Recommended Alternative Routes

1) Tamhini Ghat Route (via Raigad):

Pune → Pirangut → Paud → Mulshi → Tamhini Ghat → Varchiwadi → Saje → Nandgaon → Pali → Pedli → Durshet → Umbare → Mumbai

2) Malshej Ghat Route (via Thane):

Pune → Chakan → Narayangaon → Malshej Ghat → Murbad → Kalyan → Mumbai

3) Bhimashankar / Manchar Route (for North Mumbai / Palghar):

Pune → Manchar → Junnar → Malshej stretch → Mumbai

Note: Use the reverse routes while travelling from Mumbai to Pune. All alternatives involve detours of over 50 km and may add a few hours to travel time.

Important Instructions for Citizens

- Avoid Khandala and Lonavala exits, as they are heavily congested due to traffic diversions.

- Ensure adequate fuel, drinking water, and food before starting the journey.

- Heavy vehicles are advised to halt at the nearest safe parking areas or food malls until the situation normalises.

- Rail services such as the Intercity Express, Deccan Queen, and Sinhagad Express remain the most reliable options between Mumbai and Pune.

Emergency Helpline Numbers

- Expressway Control Room: 9822498224

- Highway Police: 9833498334 / 100

15 Hours Passed, Still The Accident is Not Cleared

Police Inspector Sachin Hire, in charge of Khopoli Police Station, said, "Work is underway to remove the vehicle involved in the accident on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway. A block has been taken on this route, and efforts are being made to restore smooth traffic. Currently, one-way traffic is operational.”

The police have reiterated their appeal to use alternative routes for travel between Pune and Mumbai.

Even after more than 15 hours, the accidental vehicle has not been cleared, sparking a wave of anger among commuters. One lane remains closed for safety reasons. Several cancer patients are among those stuck in the jam. Travellers are facing extreme hardships due to a lack of water, food, and restroom facilities on the highway.

Social media is fuming with angry commuters expressing their distress over such a huge delay connecting the two biggest cities in India. What was, on average, over a 3.5-hour journey has turned into just 15 hours of paralysed expressway.