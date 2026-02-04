 CM Devendra Fadnavis Orders Pune Police To Investigate After Shehzad Poonawalla's Mother Injured In Hit-And-Run
CM Devendra Fadnavis Orders Pune Police To Investigate After Shehzad Poonawalla's Mother Injured In Hit-And-Run

Shehzad Poonawalla’s brother, Tehseen Poonawalla, on Tuesday shared CCTV footage of the incident on social media and alleged that his mother was deliberately attacked.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Wednesday, February 04, 2026, 11:57 AM IST
article-image
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis | File Photo

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said he has ordered Pune Police officials to investigate the hit-and-run incident involving Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla’s mother.

“This (the hit-and-run) is very unfortunate. CM Devendra Fadnavis has given necessary instructions to the senior police officials of the state and Pune. The CM also spoke to @Shehzad_Ind in detail and wished his mother a speedy recovery,” the CM’s office wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

On Tuesday evening, Poonawalla said his mother was “seriously injured” in the hit-and-run and would be undergoing surgery.

article-image

“A few hours ago, an extremely disgusting human being ran his car over my mother deliberately, leaving her seriously injured, and ran away. She will be undergoing surgery very soon. Kindly pray for her. My mother is one of the kindest and nicest human beings, and for her to be subjected to this at this age makes my blood boil and my heart sink,” Poonawalla wrote. “Hope @PuneCityPolice @CPPuneCity will arrest that person and will ensure he doesn’t get away with it. @Dev_Fadnavis @CMOMaharashtra,” he added.

Shehzad’s brother, Tehseen Poonawalla, shared CCTV footage of the incident on social media and alleged that his mother was deliberately attacked.

“My mom, a senior citizen, went for a drive with my driver and executive assistant and was waiting on the side while they were filling gas in our car. Someone just hit her (seems deliberate) and ran away,” Tehseen wrote.

article-image

Sharing an update, Tehseen wrote on X that he spoke with the Joint Commissioner of Police and the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP).

Meanwhile, Shehzad thanked CM Fadnavis for taking action. “I’m extremely grateful for your kind concern and intervention, @Dev_Fadnavis. We have full faith that our dedicated @PuneCityPolice will do the needful action as per law,” he wrote.

