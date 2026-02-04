Pune Gears Up For Digital Census 2027; First Phase To Begin From May 1 | Sourced

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has begun preparations for the first phase of India’s Census 2027, which will be conducted between May 1 and June 15, 2026, across all 15 regional offices within the PMC limits. This phase will cover house listing and housing census.

A review meeting regarding the groundwork was held on February 3 in coordination with the directions of the office of the Registrar General and Census Commissioner, India, and the Census Directorate, Maharashtra. The meeting was attended by the city census officer and 15 other census officers from Pune, who were briefed on timelines and responsibilities.

Officials were instructed to ensure that all arrangements are completed within the stipulated schedule. Notably, this will be the first time the Census in India is carried out in a fully digital format.

Key discussions also focused on the appointment and training of enumerators and other preparatory measures as per the government’s calendar to ensure smooth execution on the ground.

Additional Municipal Commissioner (Special) Omprakash Divte directed all departments to complete advance preparations and coordinate closely so that the census work proceeds efficiently and without disruption.