 Pune Gears Up For Digital Census 2027; First Phase To Begin From May 1
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune Gears Up For Digital Census 2027; First Phase To Begin From May 1

Pune Gears Up For Digital Census 2027; First Phase To Begin From May 1

A review meeting regarding the groundwork was held on February 3 in coordination with the directions of the office of the Registrar General and Census Commissioner, India, and the Census Directorate, Maharashtra

Indu BhagatUpdated: Wednesday, February 04, 2026, 12:30 PM IST
article-image
Pune Gears Up For Digital Census 2027; First Phase To Begin From May 1 | Sourced

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has begun preparations for the first phase of India’s Census 2027, which will be conducted between May 1 and June 15, 2026, across all 15 regional offices within the PMC limits. This phase will cover house listing and housing census.

A review meeting regarding the groundwork was held on February 3 in coordination with the directions of the office of the Registrar General and Census Commissioner, India, and the Census Directorate, Maharashtra. The meeting was attended by the city census officer and 15 other census officers from Pune, who were briefed on timelines and responsibilities.

Read Also
Pune Hit-and-Run Case: BJP Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla Alleges His Mother Was Deliberately Run...
article-image

Officials were instructed to ensure that all arrangements are completed within the stipulated schedule. Notably, this will be the first time the Census in India is carried out in a fully digital format.

Key discussions also focused on the appointment and training of enumerators and other preparatory measures as per the government’s calendar to ensure smooth execution on the ground.

FPJ Shorts
Supreme Court Slams ED, CBI Over RCOM Bank Fraud Probe; Anil Ambani Gives Undertaking Not To Leave Country
Supreme Court Slams ED, CBI Over RCOM Bank Fraud Probe; Anil Ambani Gives Undertaking Not To Leave Country
NEET UG 2026: Application Form Likely This Week; What Do Previous Year Trends Say
NEET UG 2026: Application Form Likely This Week; What Do Previous Year Trends Say
Foreign Cloud Firms Must Meet 4 Key Conditions For Data Centre Tax Holiday: Finance Ministry
Foreign Cloud Firms Must Meet 4 Key Conditions For Data Centre Tax Holiday: Finance Ministry
Mumbai: Overcrowding Triggers Safety Concerns at The Borivali Sky City Mall Rooftop After Viral Videos Surface
Mumbai: Overcrowding Triggers Safety Concerns at The Borivali Sky City Mall Rooftop After Viral Videos Surface
Read Also
Pune Zilla Parishad-Panchayat Samiti Elections On February 7: District-Wise Total Number Of Voters &...
article-image

Additional Municipal Commissioner (Special) Omprakash Divte directed all departments to complete advance preparations and coordinate closely so that the census work proceeds efficiently and without disruption.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune Gears Up For Digital Census 2027; First Phase To Begin From May 1
Pune Gears Up For Digital Census 2027; First Phase To Begin From May 1
Purandar Airport Update: What CM Devendra Fadnavis Said About Pune's Mega Infrastructure Project
Purandar Airport Update: What CM Devendra Fadnavis Said About Pune's Mega Infrastructure Project
CM Devendra Fadnavis Orders Pune Police To Investigate After Shehzad Poonawalla's Mother Injured In...
CM Devendra Fadnavis Orders Pune Police To Investigate After Shehzad Poonawalla's Mother Injured In...
Pune Zilla Parishad-Panchayat Samiti Elections On February 7: District-Wise Total Number Of Voters &...
Pune Zilla Parishad-Panchayat Samiti Elections On February 7: District-Wise Total Number Of Voters &...
Mumbai–Pune Expressway Paralysed For Over 15 Hours -- Here Are Alternative Routes For Those...
Mumbai–Pune Expressway Paralysed For Over 15 Hours -- Here Are Alternative Routes For Those...