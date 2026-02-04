 Pune: PMC Seals 58 Properties In Major Drive To Recover ₹5,500 Crore In Tax Arrears
Deputy Commissioner and Head of Taxation and Tax Collection, Ravi Pawar, appealed to defaulters to voluntarily clear their dues and cooperate with the civic body to avoid further action

Indu BhagatUpdated: Wednesday, February 04, 2026, 12:36 PM IST
Pune: PMC Seals 58 Properties In Major Drive To Recover ₹5,500 Crore In Tax Arrears

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has intensified its tax recovery efforts by sealing 58 properties belonging to defaulters as part of a special seizure drive launched across the city on Tuesday.

According to the Taxation and Tax Collection Department, the civic body is facing pending recoveries of nearly Rs 5,500 crore, excluding amounts locked in court cases, double assessment disputes, and mobile tower-related matters. In a bid to accelerate collections, the administration has initiated strict confiscation action, particularly targeting large defaulters.

On February 3, PMC officials issued seizure notices and sealed 58 properties across its jurisdiction. Officials said the campaign will be further intensified in the coming days to meet the recovery targets set by the administration.

Despite the arrears, PMC has seen a significant rise in property tax collections this year. So far, Rs 2,604 crore has been deposited in the municipal treasury, compared to Rs 2,007 crore collected during the same period last year, an increase of nearly Rs 600 crore.

The PMC administration stated that the ongoing seizure drive is part of a broader strategy to improve tax compliance and strengthen the corporation’s revenue base.

