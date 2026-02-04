Purandar Airport Update: What CM Devendra Fadnavis Said About Pune's Mega Infrastructure Project | Sourced

Pune: In a major push for Pune’s future aviation and infrastructure needs, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has set strict timelines, funding mechanisms and agency roles for the Purandar greenfield airport, aimed at easing pressure on Lohegaon and driving large-scale regional development. He has reaffirmed that the proposed greenfield airport at Purandar will be developed with Pune’s long-term growth in mind.

Reviewing the project at meetings held in Mumbai and at his official residence, Varsha, the chief minister directed the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) to place a detailed funding proposal for land acquisition before the next cabinet meeting, likely to be held on February 10. He also stressed that the acquisition process must be completed within a clearly defined timeframe.

The Purandar airport, located in Purandar taluka of Pune district, is planned to reduce the burden on the existing Lohegaon airport and act as a major growth catalyst for the region. Fadnavis instructed the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) and the Urban Development Department to clearly delineate their respective roles to ensure the project's coordinated and timely execution.

“Once operational, the Purandar airport will transform the surrounding region into a major development zone. CIDCO must act proactively to ensure land availability in anticipation of future growth,” Fadnavis said.

Land acquisition and funding

The project requires around 3,000 acres (about 1,216 hectares) of land across seven villages – Vanpuri, Kumbhar Valan, Udachiwadi, Ekhatpur, Munjawadi, Khanwadi and Pargaon. Joint measurement of the earmarked land is currently underway, and officials have been directed to complete the process and submit reports on objections to the state government.

Village-wise land acquisition authorities of deputy collector and sub-divisional officer rank have been appointed to oversee the process. The Pune district administration has already secured consent from nearly 95% of the affected landowners, but the final acquisition is awaiting the release of funds from MIDC.

According to MIDC officials, the estimated cost of land acquisition is about ₹4,500 crore. The corporation is in the process of onboarding credit institutions to finance the project. An SPV will also initiate the Request for Qualification (RFQ) and Request for Proposal (RFP) to select a developer under a design–build–operate (DBO) model, aimed at reducing the gap between land acquisition and the start of construction.

In addition to the core airport site, the district administration has confirmed that an extra 250 hectares of peripheral land will also be acquired, as local landowners have shown strong willingness to participate in the development.

Strengthening aviation infrastructure

Broadening the state’s aviation strategy, Fadnavis also directed that the Maharashtra Airport Development Company (MADC) be strengthened and that all airports currently under construction in the state be handed over to it for development and management. He further asked MIDC to issue notifications for the remaining land parcels required for Purandar and to submit a comprehensive funding plan for cabinet approval.

With coordinated efforts from MIDC, CIDCO, and the state departments, Purandar Airport is being positioned as a critical piece of infrastructure to support Pune’s future growth and unlock large-scale regional development.