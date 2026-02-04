Mumbai: Thousands of people are stuck in the mother of all traffic jams on the Pune-Mumbai expressway since last evening.
A tanker carrying propylene gas overturned around 5 pm yesterday near the Adoshi tunnel. This resulted in a massive traffic jam.
A Chembur resident, Shobha Kumar, said, "Myself and my friends had gone to Pandharpur. We were returning by bus. From 12.30 am we are stuck in the bus near Tungarli."
Director-General of police Sadanand Date told FPJ that additional resources are being mobilised to clear the traffic."
FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra: Thousands Stranded In Hours-Long Traffic Jam On Pune–Mumbai Expressway After Gas Tanker Overturns
High Cost Of Doing Business Cripples Pakistan’s Exporters & Stagnates Growth
Affordable Housing Finance Growth Set To Ease To 21% In FY26-27: Crisil Report
Anant Ambani & Radhika Merchant Enjoy Private Vacation In Saudi Arabia: Couple Explores World's Largest Mirrored Building - Check Out
To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/