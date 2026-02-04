Mumbai: Clean Borivali & Dadar Railway Platforms Receive Praise From Commuter; Netizens Disagree

Representational image

Mumbai: Mumbai’s local train network is the city’s lifeline, used by lakhs of commuters every day across stations that rarely get a moment to breathe. With relentless footfall from dawn till late at night, maintaining cleanliness at these busy transit hubs is a tough task.

Most use the crowd to dispose of garbage at the station, while other spite on the station without a care. Yet, a recent observation by a daily commuter has sparked a wider conversation on the often-unseen work that goes into keeping the system functional.

The commuter took to X (formerly Twitter) to highlight the unexpectedly clean condition of Borivali railway station and Dadar railway station, two of the city’s most crowded junctions. Despite continuous movement of passengers and peak-hour congestion, the platforms were reportedly free of litter, with no visible garbage piles or stains, an uncommon sight for stations of such scale.

Whoever is in charge of cleaning Borivali and Dadar station deserves an applause and a salary hike. They are doing a good job for a station of this size and large footfall.👌👍 pic.twitter.com/8iGdgFKOyh — Fattichar Fulham Fan ( asli waale) (@oracledarlings) February 2, 2026

In the post, the traveller applauded the cleaning staff and those overseeing sanitation work, stating that maintaining such standards at stations with massive daily footfall deserved not just appreciation but also better pay. The sentiment resonated with several users online, many of whom agreed that sanitation workers play a critical role in the city’s daily functioning but rarely receive due recognition.

Netizens React To Photo

However, not everyone was convinced. One user countered the praise, calling the image misleading and claiming that the same station had appeared filthy just a week earlier, filled with garbage and vandalised by paan stains.

The contrasting views highlighted a familiar reality: cleanliness in public spaces in Mumbai is often inconsistent and heavily dependent on timing, staffing, and commuter behaviour.

Sorry to say this but below are the photos taken around two weeks ago at dadar platform 2 (for churchgate slow local) northbound side , third photo is of bridge at dadar terminus side pic.twitter.com/ux0bJtiPZR — Bob the identifier (@CleanMumba51740) February 3, 2026

In the comment section, the user added, ‘Sorry to say this, but below are the photos taken around two weeks ago at Dadar Platform 2 (for Churchgate slow local), northbound side , the third photo is of the bridge at Dadar terminus side.’

The post has nonetheless reignited attention on the people working behind the scenes. In a city that never stops, even brief moments of order amid chaos stand out and so do those who make them possible.

