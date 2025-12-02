Mumbai Gears Up For Dr Ambedkar’s Mahaparinirvan Diwas As CM Devendra Fadnavis Orders Tight Security

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis | File Image

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday led a comprehensive review of preparations for the 69th Mahaparinirvan Diwas of Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. The high-level meeting, held at Sahyadri State Guest House and attended by Maharashtra DGP Rashmi Shukla and senior officials, focused on ensuring smooth arrangements for the lakhs of followers expected to gather at Chaityabhoomi on 6 December.

Focus on coordination across agencies

Fadnavis emphasised the need for seamless coordination between civic authorities, the police and transport departments to manage the massive crowds. He said the annual congregation is a moment of reflection and an opportunity to reinforce Dr Ambedkar’s message of equality and social awareness.

“Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar enlightened and awakened the society. On Mahaparinirvan Din, all of us should make efforts to strengthen this awareness,” the CM noted.

Infrastructure and public facilities under review

Officials were directed to enhance essential facilities in the Dadar area, including mandap arrangements, drinking water stations, sanitation units, medical support and clear directional signage. The CM stressed that year-on-year reviews help bridge gaps and raise the quality of arrangements for devotees.

BEST has been instructed to deploy additional buses to ensure convenient travel for visitors arriving from different parts of Mumbai and neighbouring districts.

Security and crowd control measures tightened

The administration assessed a wide range of preparations including CCTV surveillance, police deployment, traffic diversions, waterproof tents, food stalls, health services and 24x7 control rooms. With lakhs expected to visit Chaityabhoomi, crowd safety remains a key priority.

Poster and information booklet released

During the meeting, Fadnavis also unveiled a poster and released an information booklet dedicated to Mahaparinirvan Din. He added that a coordination committee will examine suggestions received for the proposed Dr Ambedkar statue at the Indu Mill site.

The CM urged citizens to use the occasion to propagate Dr Ambedkar’s thoughts and strengthen social harmony as Mumbai prepares for one of its largest annual gatherings.

With PTI Inputs