 Thane: Ulhasnagar Hospital Vandalised After Teacher's Death, Family Alleges Medical Negligence | Here's What Happened
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane: Ulhasnagar Hospital Vandalised After Teacher's Death, Family Alleges Medical Negligence | Here's What Happened

Thane: Ulhasnagar Hospital Vandalised After Teacher's Death, Family Alleges Medical Negligence | Here's What Happened

On Monday, December 1, Shobha passed away while arrangements were made to shift her to Thane's Jupiter Hospital for advanced care. The hospital claimed that the family decided to shift Shobha after her condition deteriorated. While she was being shifted, her heart rate slowed down, and she was taken back to the ICU. Even after 20 minutes of CPR, Shobha could not be revived, and she passed away.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Wednesday, December 03, 2025, 03:07 PM IST
article-image
Ulhasnagar's Multispecialty Hospital Vandalised After Teacher's Death | Representative Image

Thane: A multispeciality hospital in Thane's Ulhasnagar was vandalised after relatives alleged of medical negligence in the death of a 47-year-old school teacher. Relatives, along with supporters gathered outside the hospital and damaged the property. The hospital, however, has denied the allegations, saying that her condition deteriorated the woman was being shifted to another hospital.

Here's What Happened

According to a TOI report, the woman, identified as Shobha Jogi, was admitted to Anil Multispeciality Hospital on November 28 and was in critical condition. As her condition deteriorated, the hospital claimed that she was immediately put on ventilator support.

Read Also
Delhi Air Pollution: 6 Major Hospitals Recorded Over 2 Lakh Acute Respiratory Cases Between 2022 &...
article-image

On Monday, December 1, Shobha passed away while arrangements were made to shift her to Thane's Jupiter Hospital for advanced care. The hospital claimed that the family decided to shift Shobha after her condition deteriorated. While she was being shifted, her heart rate slowed down, and she was taken back to the ICU. Even after 20 minutes of CPR, Shobha could not be revived, and she passed away.

FPJ Shorts
IND Vs SA 2nd ODI: Ruturaj Gaikwad Repays Gambhir Faith, Slams Maiden ODI Century in Raipur Masterclass
IND Vs SA 2nd ODI: Ruturaj Gaikwad Repays Gambhir Faith, Slams Maiden ODI Century in Raipur Masterclass
SBI SCO Recruitment 2025: Registration Window For 996 Posts Starts Today; Check Application Fees Here
SBI SCO Recruitment 2025: Registration Window For 996 Posts Starts Today; Check Application Fees Here
Sloppy! South Africa Commit Comedy Of Errors On Field, Allowing Virat Kohli To Take 3 Runs During IND vs SA 2nd ODI; Video
Sloppy! South Africa Commit Comedy Of Errors On Field, Allowing Virat Kohli To Take 3 Runs During IND vs SA 2nd ODI; Video
Anupamaa Written Update, December 3: Anupama Plans A Fashion Show With The Help Of Ishani & Dance Ranis
Anupamaa Written Update, December 3: Anupama Plans A Fashion Show With The Help Of Ishani & Dance Ranis
Read Also
Mumbai: 83-Year-Old Man Gets Day-Long Custody, ₹1,000 Fine For Negligent Driving, Injury To Police...
article-image

What Did The Family Allege?

Her relatives, however, claimed that the hospital demanded full payment of the treatment charges before allowing the discharge and also wrongly told them that Jogi’s condition was stable. The family members also claimed that Shobha had died earlier and the hospital kept her on ventilator support only to extract more money.

What Did The Hospital Say?

The Hospital's director, Deepak Sirwani, while speaking to TOI, said that the vandalism occurred due to misinformation spread by a few individuals. However, he also added that a doctor from the patient's family was also present throughout the process. A CCTV footage of the CPR was also shown to the relatives. After their own doctor confirmed the sequence of events, they finally accepted that the patient was alive when being discharged.

Police' Statement On The Event

Senior police inspector Shankar Avtade added that no complaint was filed from either side as the matter was resolved, as there was some miscommunication from both sides.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Taxi Driver Dies As Car Plunges Into Sea At Bhaucha Dhakka; 2 Officials Booked For...

Mumbai: Taxi Driver Dies As Car Plunges Into Sea At Bhaucha Dhakka; 2 Officials Booked For...

Thane: Ulhasnagar Hospital Vandalised After Teacher's Death, Family Alleges Medical Negligence |...

Thane: Ulhasnagar Hospital Vandalised After Teacher's Death, Family Alleges Medical Negligence |...

Orange Gate To Marine Drive Tunnel Project: Passing Underneath Dongri & Khetwadi To Connecting SoBo...

Orange Gate To Marine Drive Tunnel Project: Passing Underneath Dongri & Khetwadi To Connecting SoBo...

Mahaparinirvan Diwas: Holiday Declared For Govt & Semi-Govt Offices In Mumbai On December 6 For Dr...

Mahaparinirvan Diwas: Holiday Declared For Govt & Semi-Govt Offices In Mumbai On December 6 For Dr...

Mumbai: Matunga's 102-Year-Old Asthika Samaj Temple Commences 10-Day Maha Kumbhabhishekam Ceremony

Mumbai: Matunga's 102-Year-Old Asthika Samaj Temple Commences 10-Day Maha Kumbhabhishekam Ceremony