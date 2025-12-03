Thane: Ulhasnagar Hospital Vandalised After Teacher's Death, Family Alleges Medical Negligence | Here's What Happened

Ulhasnagar's Multispecialty Hospital Vandalised After Teacher's Death | Representative Image

Thane: A multispeciality hospital in Thane's Ulhasnagar was vandalised after relatives alleged of medical negligence in the death of a 47-year-old school teacher. Relatives, along with supporters gathered outside the hospital and damaged the property. The hospital, however, has denied the allegations, saying that her condition deteriorated the woman was being shifted to another hospital.

Here's What Happened

According to a TOI report, the woman, identified as Shobha Jogi, was admitted to Anil Multispeciality Hospital on November 28 and was in critical condition. As her condition deteriorated, the hospital claimed that she was immediately put on ventilator support.

On Monday, December 1, Shobha passed away while arrangements were made to shift her to Thane's Jupiter Hospital for advanced care. The hospital claimed that the family decided to shift Shobha after her condition deteriorated. While she was being shifted, her heart rate slowed down, and she was taken back to the ICU. Even after 20 minutes of CPR, Shobha could not be revived, and she passed away.

What Did The Family Allege?

Her relatives, however, claimed that the hospital demanded full payment of the treatment charges before allowing the discharge and also wrongly told them that Jogi’s condition was stable. The family members also claimed that Shobha had died earlier and the hospital kept her on ventilator support only to extract more money.

What Did The Hospital Say?

The Hospital's director, Deepak Sirwani, while speaking to TOI, said that the vandalism occurred due to misinformation spread by a few individuals. However, he also added that a doctor from the patient's family was also present throughout the process. A CCTV footage of the CPR was also shown to the relatives. After their own doctor confirmed the sequence of events, they finally accepted that the patient was alive when being discharged.

Police' Statement On The Event

Senior police inspector Shankar Avtade added that no complaint was filed from either side as the matter was resolved, as there was some miscommunication from both sides.

